Disney Gives Look at Tiana Animatronic and an Opening Season For Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Walt Disney World

Today, Disney announced that the upcoming retheme to Splash Mountain, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will open sometime in Summer 2024 for the Walt Disney World resort. They also gave Disney Parks fans a look at the new animatronic version of Tiana herself.
Disney unveiled the animatronic on TikTok. (You’ve got to keep going where the kids are, right?)
@disneyparks FIRST LOOK 👀 at one of the new Audio-Animatronics figures coming to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ✨💚 #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld #Tiana #TianasBayouAdventure #DisneyNews #MardiGras #Technology ♬ original sound – Disney Parks
She looks really good!
Tiana will be one of many audio-animatronic figures in the attraction.
Disney also announced the opening season via TikTok with a jazz band and Louis.
@disneyparks JUST ANNOUNCED 📣 Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Walt Disney World in Summer 2024! 💚💜💛 #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld #Tiana #TianasBayouAdventure #DisneyNews #MardiGras ♬ original sound – Disney Parks
What do you think? Are you excited for the new retheme?
Source: Disney TikTok, Disney Parks Blog
