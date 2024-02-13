Disney Gives Look at Tiana Animatronic and an Opening Season For Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Walt Disney World







Today, Disney announced that the upcoming retheme to Splash Mountain, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will open sometime in Summer 2024 for the Walt Disney World resort. They also gave Disney Parks fans a look at the new animatronic version of Tiana herself.

Disney unveiled the animatronic on TikTok. (You’ve got to keep going where the kids are, right?)

She looks really good!

Tiana will be one of many audio-animatronic figures in the attraction.

Disney also announced the opening season via TikTok with a jazz band and Louis.

Source: Disney TikTok, Disney Parks Blog