Disney Files Permits For Work To Former NBA Experience Building in Disney Springs







Disney seemingly has plans to renovate or demolish a building in Disney Springs. The building in question was the former home to DisneyQuest and, more recently, the NBA Experience. Both have been closed down.

DisneyQuest closed in 2017, and the NBA Experience was only open for about seven months before it shut down when the pandemic hit. Disney seemingly took the opportunity to keep it closed.

Now, a new permit has been filed for the location that is written as “General construction/Demo.” It’s currently unclear what that means exactly. It could simply mean work being done to bring the NBA offering back, or it could mean something completely new is coming to the location.

Frankly, we don’t know, but we do know something is going on with the building and the construction contractor Adena is tied to the permit. They previously have worked on recent projects including the World Celebration Gardens.

It will be interesting to see what comes of this.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Sources: WDWMagic, AllEars.net