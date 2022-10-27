Disney+ Debuts New The Santa Clauses Trailer

Disney has just released a trailer for the upcoming Disney+ film ‘The Santa Clauses.’ In this new series it seems Scott Calvin decides to retire as Santa Claus and hire a new person to replace him. He takes his family back into society and it doesn’t go according to plan.

Take a look!

Being Santa can be a bumpy sleigh ride. 🎅 The two-episode premiere of #TheSantaClauses, a brand-new Original series, is streaming November 16 on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/h7KuKk5XK8 — Disney (@Disney) October 27, 2022

An image of the film poster was also released:

Disney will release the first two episodes of the six-episode series on Wednesday, November 16. The other four episodes will stream on Wednesdays.

I love that we have a lot of old cast members returning like Tim Allen as Scott /Santa and Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus. From the trailer we can also see David Krumholtz as Bernard the elf, and Eric Lloyd as Charlie.

With it obviously being set up as a replacement story with Kal Penn’s character, Simon Choksi, taking over for Santa. Disney has stated that the franchise could spin off into a couple more seasons beyond this one. It’s Disney making sure they can push the franchise further on Disney+ and depending on how good this series is, they probably can.

Even with the obvious in mind, it still looks fun and I hope they do it justice!

The official synopsis reads:

“Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.”

