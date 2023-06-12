Disney+ Cuts Two Original Marvel Series From Its Library







It was bound to happen. Disney’s wallet-tightening plans have started to cut into the Disney+ library. Today it claimed its first Marvel victims.

The Direct reports that the next shows to get dropped from the subscription service are the first two original Marvel shows to air on Disney+: Marvel’s 616 and Hero Project. These two debuted back in 2020 and 2019.

Those who subscribed to Disney+ when it was still pretty new will undoubtedly remember Marvel’s Hero Project. The show focused on real-life heroes’ actions to better their surroundings and communities. Each episode focused on the selfless acts of kids. Although it wasn’t superhero-centric, it was an uplifting series.

The other victim of Iger’s money-saving scheme is Marvel’s 616. The documentary aired in 2020 and focused on Marvel’s stories, characters, and cultural impact. Eight docu-series episodes were produced and contained interviews with Marvel writers and artists.

Links to the shows now forward clicks directly to the Disney+ homepage. It is unclear if either series will end up somewhere else, like Hulu or physical media.

Disney+ is set to shed a lot of excess weight this year. Bob Iger announced in February that the streaming service would see $3B slashed from its content budget. Oddly, this cost-cutting exercise appears to include shows that had already wrapped and aired, like Willow.

Both The Direct and I suspect that these two series were jettisoned to avoid paying future residuals to the various personalities, artists, and actors involved. It also saves on storage and bandwidth, too.

I wonder how much of Bob Iger’s $3 Billion super saver plan has been achieved so far. How much is he saving by booting two series that have not been in the public’s mind for years?

Let us know below your theories about which shows, movies, or documentaries are next on the CEO’s hit list.

[Source: The Direct]