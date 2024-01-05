Disney Cancels ‘American Born Chinese’ After Only One Season







“American Born Chinese,” a Disney+ series, has been canceled after its first season. The decision was reportedly based on the show’s viewership, which did not justify a second season, as Disney+ typically does not release viewership data. The series, based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel, premiered in May 2023 and was well-received by critics, boasting an all-star cast including Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

Despite its positive reception and the star power of its cast, “American Born Chinese” struggled with viewership numbers. The show, a genre-hopping action-comedy, explores issues of identity, culture, and family through the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager who becomes entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

Other Disney+ series canceled after only one season include “Willow,” “National Treasure: Edge of History” and “The Muppets Mayhem.”

The producers of “American Born Chinese” are reportedly planning to shop the series to other outlets, keeping hope alive for fans of the show. The series has been noted for its diverse cast, universal themes, and the involvement of high-profile talent like director Destin Daniel Cretton and writer and showrunner Kelvin Yu.

“American Born Chinese” was based on a graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, published in 2006. It explores themes of racial identity, stereotypes, and transformation through three interwoven stories. One storyline follows Jin Wang, a Chinese-American boy struggling to fit in at his predominantly white school. Another narrative centers around the legendary Monkey King from Chinese folklore, and the third features Danny, an “average” American boy embarrassed by his cousin Chin-Kee, a caricature of negative Chinese stereotypes.

The novel received critical acclaim for its handling of complex themes and its innovative narrative structure. It was the first graphic novel ever to be nominated for a National Book Award and won several other prestigious awards, highlighting its significant impact on the literary landscape.

The Disney+ adaptation of “American Born Chinese” brought the story to a new medium and audience. Premiering in May 2023, the series featured notable actors such as Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. The Disney+ series sought to bring these themes to life in a visual and dynamic way, hoping to capture the essence of Yang’s original work.

This cancellation highlights the challenges faced by new series in the streaming landscape, where even shows with critical acclaim and strong creative teams can struggle to secure renewal if they don’t hit specific viewership targets. Fans of “American Born Chinese” will have to wait and see if the series finds a new home on another platform​​​​​​.

[Source: The Wrap]