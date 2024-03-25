Disney Called “Bad Neighbors” Over Orlando Affordable Housing Project







The Walt Disney Company is getting ready to start construction on acres of land it owns. The project would see affordable housing made available to thousands of families, but some locals aren’t too happy about it.

Disney’s housing initiative would see 1,400 apartments added to an area residents say is already congested. According to the Orlando Sentinel, someone living close to the developing area on Hartzog Road called Disney “bad neighbors.”

Resident Alex Cabrera also believes Disney’s plans will flood the area:

“They’re trying to pack an enormous amount of density into what is essentially the size of a Costco parking lot.“

Stephen Lewis, president and CEO of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, doesn’t see it the same way. He believes the Disney’s affordable housing initiative is required for the prosperity of the county:

“Currently, many of the businesses we represent are struggling to recruit and retain workers due to the limited supply of affordable and attainable housing in Orange County.“

“Ensuring affordable housing is available for West Orange residents is critical to the success of our county and will help grow small businesses and bring long-awaited amenities to the residents of Horizon West.“

News regarding the 80-acre affordable housing project has been quiet for a long time. However, This week, it resurfaced because of an upcoming vote on March 26.

Although the Orange County planning board had more votes in favor of Disney’s plans than against them, commissioners will need another round of “yays” and “nays” to get the plans before the Florida capitol.

Orange County’s idea of affordable housing means one-bedroom units would cost $900/month. The Orlando Sentinel states that the average apartment of the same size currently costs around $1,550/month. Good grief!

The $8 million impact fees associated with the construction would help the local schools, but how helpful would the money be if the education system had way more students than teachers? This issue is seen in several areas of Florida right now.

Would you want to live near a residential area owned by the Walt Disney Company? Let us know!

[Source: Orlando Sentinel]