Disney Bounding Look: Donald Duck Dress Version

Today, we have yet another Disney Bounding look for you. We are building upon the Donald Duck theme we used yesterday. This time we have a more feminine version that is more loosely based on the Disney duck!
Let’s take a look!
Women Double Breasted Notch Lapel 50s Vintage Short Sleeve Cocktail Swing Dress – $35.95-$36.95
Sizes S-XXL
This dress has a classic feel. There is also a lighter blue version if you would prefer.
The double breasted dress reflects Donald’s jacket.
Abaodam White Navy Sailor Hat Stylish White Beret Hat with Bow-knot Uniform Hat – $14.29
In Donald’s earlier versions, his hat was more white. This choice reflects that.
Of course if you would prefer a Donald headband or Disney hat, that would also work well.
hash bubbie Women’s Flats Shoes Ballet Flats Dress Shoes – $21.99
Any yellow shoe to your liking should work well. There are some that have bows that would work quite well. Whatever you choose, make sure it’s something you can walk in for long periods of time.
There you have our second Donald Duck look!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
**This post contains affiliate links**
