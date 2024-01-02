Disney Bounding Look Day 2, 1928 Minnie Mouse

Yesterday we kicked off the new year with a Disney Bounding look based on the Steamboat Willie Mickey Mouse. Today we will go for his sweetheart Minnie Mouse.
Let’s take a look!
I started off with a skating skirt to reflect the fullness of the mini skirt.
Flared Pleated Mini Skater Skirt
The one I chose came in sizes XS-XXL. There are larger size skirts in similar styles if you look.
For her legs I went with black tights.
Soft Opaque Tights – $8.99
These come in sizes small – 3XL
As with Mickey Mouse, I went with the same black shirt.
Hanes Women’s Sport Cool Dri Long Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt
Mickey and Minnie ears will work for the headpiece. You can find these for sale on various sites. They are Loungefly.
Unless you can find a great black and white hat like this one from Etsy(that is sold out.) The seller does custom orders. It’s the best choice!
Of course, the Loungefly Steamboat Willie bag will also go well with this outfit!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
**This article contains some referral links**
