Disney Bounding Ideas Day #1 1928 Mickey Mouse







For 2024, I thought it would be fun to do some Disney Bounding ideas. I know many people like to dress up for the parks or even in their daily lives. I will try to share some fun looks throughout the year!

For the very first look of 2024, I found it fitting to do a Steamboat Willie-inspired look as it’s entering the public domain! **

Let’s take a look!

I started off by looking at Mickey’s shorts, and I ended up going with a longer pair of black pants featuring buttons. This covers both his pants and Mickey’s legs.

These come in Sizes S-XL

For those of us who are more plus sized or would like longer pants this option is also available:

For the top I chose a more fitted, long sleeve t-shirt look.

These are available in sizes S- XXL

Of course, you will need a hat!

Loungefly also has some great pieces!

But others are available if you look!

What do you think? What would you add?

Comment and let us know!

**This article contains some affiliate links**