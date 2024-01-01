Disney Bounding Ideas Day #1 1928 Mickey Mouse

For 2024, I thought it would be fun to do some Disney Bounding ideas. I know many people like to dress up for the parks or even in their daily lives. I will try to share some fun looks throughout the year!
For the very first look of 2024, I found it fitting to do a Steamboat Willie-inspired look as it’s entering the public domain! **
Let’s take a look!
I started off by looking at Mickey’s shorts, and I ended up going with a longer pair of black pants featuring buttons. This covers both his pants and Mickey’s legs.
High Waist Double Breasted Wide Leg Pant – $33.99
These come in Sizes S-XL
For those of us who are more plus sized or would like longer pants this option is also available:
Womens Sailor Bell Bottom High Waist Long Pants – $25.59
For the top I chose a more fitted, long sleeve t-shirt look.
Hanes Women’s Sport Cool Dri Long Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt – $18
These are available in sizes S- XXL
Of course, you will need a hat!
Halloween Costumes has a fun headband hat for about $10!
Loungefly also has some great pieces!
One example is these Steamboat Willie ears.
But others are available if you look!
Loungefly also has a Steamboat Willie Bag!
What do you think? What would you add?
Comment and let us know!
