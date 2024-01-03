Disney Bounding As Donald Duck on Day 3

It’s the third day of 2024, and we are going to look at a third outfit option inspired by Disney’s anger-prone duck, Donald Duck. Today I have a pants version for Donald, and tomorrow, I will bring a dress version.
Let’s take a look!
I’ll start off with some cute shorts!
Women High Waist Stretch Vintage Button Sailor Shorts – $32.99
Sizes S-XXL
For the top we have Lands’ End Women’s 3/4 Sleeve Supima Cotton Crewneck Tunic – $25.77
Sizes XS-3XL in white.
Fake Collar Dickey Detachable Navy Style Collar- $18.99
Donald Duck Hat – $22
I love this hat because it’s custom-created buy a seller on Etsy!
There is also this fantastic Donald Duck hat headband from Tokyo Japan. You can find these if you search!
We finish off the outfit with yellow Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers – $60
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
**This article contains some affiliate links**
