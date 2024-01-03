Disney Bounding As Donald Duck on Day 3







It’s the third day of 2024, and we are going to look at a third outfit option inspired by Disney’s anger-prone duck, Donald Duck. Today I have a pants version for Donald, and tomorrow, I will bring a dress version.

Let’s take a look!

I’ll start off with some cute shorts!

Sizes S-XXL

Sizes XS-3XL in white.

I love this hat because it’s custom-created buy a seller on Etsy!

There is also this fantastic Donald Duck hat headband from Tokyo Japan. You can find these if you search!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

**This article contains some affiliate links**