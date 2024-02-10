Disney Announces ‘Zombies 4’ Film and Animated Series







Today, Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis announced that a fourth ‘Zombies’ film was coming along with a new animated show. This announcement was made during a presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on February 10.

We do not know when the movie will be released, but we do know that the animated series called “Zombies: The Re-Animated Series” will debut on the Disney Channel and Disney+ sometime this summer.

Production on the film will begin next month, with Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim returning as Addison and Zed. They will also executive produce the film.

Other returning actors are Chandler Kinney (Willa) and Kylee Russell (Eliza). New cast members will include Freya Skye (Nova) and Malachi Barton (Victor), who are “mysterious supernatural strangers” that Addison and Zed meet.

Here is the synopsis.

“‘Zombies 4′ follows Zed and Addison as they embark on a road trip the summer after their first year of college. As adventures unfold, they unexpectedly discover the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside and come into contact with two new groups of monsters.”.

No word yet on when the film will debut.

Source: Deadline