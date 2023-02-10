Disney and Allure Bridals Unveil The Disney Fairy Tale Wedding Bridal Collection For 2023







Disney and Allure Bridals haves unveiled their new Fairy Tale Wedding Bridal collection 2023 at a fashion show in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland. This year’s dresses are inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Snow White and Tiana.

One great thing about these gowns are the sizing and pricing availability.

All gowns come in sizes 0-30 to fit a wide variety of body types. The collection also offers a wide range of prices too with dresses starting at $1,799.

These dresses feature “new and innovative fabrics.”

“They feature new and innovative fabrics, including a signature sparkle tulle on a Princess Jasmine-inspired Platinum gown and a laser-cut lace design on soft satin featured on a Rapunzel-inspired style. A Cinderella-inspired ballgown offers a unique platinum colorway option…”

I love that these gowns are designed to solve some problems brides could face.

“Allure Bridals provides various options that can truly transform a bride’s look, like the stunning, detachable overskirts available on a selection of gowns, including one Rapunzel-inspired dress and the Platinum Cinderella dress. Platinum Aurora and Tiana gowns feature detachable sleeves for a chic transitional option from aisle to reception. With exquisite details such as ethereal puff sleeves, and dreamy accessories like custom veil options and delicate tulle flowers, the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings 2023 Collection has a dress for every bride’s style.”

For 2023 the collection is also introducing nine princess-inspired bridesmaid’s gowns this year. The will be available this Fall and come in sizes XS-4X.

The Wedding show was livestreamed and you can watch it here.

Here are some of the dresses presented:

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: WDW News press release