Disney Adds Star Wars Photoshoot Option To Capture Your Moment Offerings







Are you a ‘Star Wars’ with twenty minutes and an extra $100 lying around? If so, you can soon book a new Capture Your Moment experience at ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

For $99, up to eight people can participate in a ‘Star Wars’ themed photo shoot with one of the Batuu Image Specialists (Disney PhotoPass photographers.) However, photos are not included in that price. You must purchase or already have a PhotoPass Memory Maker, Memory Maker One Day, or be an Annual Passholder with a PhotoPass benefit. Then, you can download the images. You can also purchase photos individually.

You can have longer than 20 minutes, but you must book additional sessions at $99 / per session. All sessions must be booked and paid in advance.

Check-in is located next to First Order Cargo in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. “Your photographer will meet you there at your reservation time and escort you to the selected location for your photo session.”

Can I choose where my photos will be taken?

During your session, Disney photographers will make sure to offer you special shots in front of ships like the Millennium Falcon or the First Order Shuttle, as well as other locations around Black Spire Outpost (Galaxy’s Edge.) But note that in the fine print, Disney notes that you will get to choose from options that are available at that time.

“Available session locations will be provided by your photographer at the start of your session and are subject to change based on inclement weather and park operations.”

These sessions will start booking on January 17. Bookings can be made up to 60 days in advance. Some same-day reservations may be available if you check the My Disney Experience app or inquire at the park.

Things to keep in mind:

1. This does not include access to attractions, Savi’s Workshop or Oga’s Cantina.

2. If you book and do not show up or cancel less than 24 hours before your session’s start time, you will not be refunded.

3. Clothing that drags the ground is prohibited, and costumes/props must follow Disney theme park policy.

4. Full payment is due at the time of booking (because they want their money no matter what.)

5. If you show up late for your start time, you only get the remainder of your 20-minute session and not the full 20 minutes.

6. You must have a valid theme park admission for this service, as it does not include theme park admission.

You can learn more about this experience HERE.

Source: Disney Parks Blog