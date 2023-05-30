Disney Adds More Information About Disney Dining Plans







Tomorrow guests can book Disney dining offerings for trips on or after January 9, 2024. Disney has added more information about the two plans they will be offering- Disney Dining Plan and Quick Service Plan. However, no pricing has been listed yet.

One thing I noticed immediately is that you only get one snack per person now instead of the two that used to come with the dining plans. A lot of times, people would use one snack option a day for a breakfast pastry or item and then the other as a drink or snack. Now it’s just one.

Here is what guests will receive with the Disney Quick Service Plan:

“Everyone in the party ages 3 and over receives the following during their package stay:

2 Quick-Service Meals Per Night of Stay*

1 Snack or Nonalcoholic Beverage Per Night of Stay*

1 Resort-Refillable Mug**

Quick-Service Meal

Meals redeemed at breakfast, lunch, or dinner will include:

1 Entrée

1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)

Alcoholic Beverages

Guests 21 and older may choose either one nonalcoholic beverage or one-single serving mixed cocktail, beer or wine (where offered) as part of their meal.”

Here is what you will receive with the Disney Dining Plan:

“Everyone in the party ages 3 and over receives the following during their package stay:

1 Quick-Service Meal Per Night of Stay*

1 Table-Service Meal Per Night of Stay*

1 Snack or Nonalcoholic Beverage Per Night of Stay*

1 Resort-Refillable Mug**

Quick-Service Meal

Meals redeemed at breakfast, lunch or dinner will include:

1 Entrée

1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)

Table-Service Meal

Meals redeemed at breakfast will include:

1 Entrée

1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)

-OR-

1 Full Buffet (prix-fixe) or Family-Style Meal (prix-fixe)

1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)

Meals redeemed at brunch, lunch or dinner will include:

1 Entrée

1 Dessert

1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)

-OR-

1 Full Buffet (If Available) or Family-Style Meal

1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)

Character Dining

Dine with some of your favorite Disney Characters! Have your camera ready for this experience that adds a little extra magic to your Table-Service meal.

Two Table-Service meals will be redeemed from the dining plan for each person dining at:

Fairytale Dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table

Princess Storybook Dining at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall (at lunch and dinner only)

Story Book Dining at Artist Point with Snow White

Fine/Signature Dining Restaurants

Experience an elegant Table-Service option with a wide selection of cuisines ranging from traditional African, Indian and Mediterranean to premium steaks and fresh seafood.

Each meal from a Fine/Signature Dining restaurant on the Disney Dining Plan includes:

1 Entrée

1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)

1 Dessert

Two Table-Service meals will be redeemed from the dining plan for each person dining at a Fine/Signature Dining experience.

Signature Dining restaurants offer fine dining with a distinctly magical flair. Guests are expected to dress accordingly in attire that respects the restaurant’s sophisticated and upscale aesthetic. Clothing should be clean, neat and in good condition. Please, no swimwear.

Dinner at Be Our Guest Restaurant

Be Our Guest Restaurant requires 2 Table-Service meals to be exchanged for a single dining experience.

Dinner Shows

Enjoy family-style dining with live entertainment at a themed dinner show. All dinner shows require advance reservations.

Two Table-Service meals will be redeemed from the dining plan for each person dining at a dinner show experience.

Private In-Room Dining

When staying at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, indulge in the comfort and convenience of dining in your room.

Each private in-room dining meal on the Disney Dining Plan includes:

1 Entrée

1 Dessert (lunch and dinner)

1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)

For private in-room dining, 2 Table-Service meals will be redeemed from the dining plan for each person dining.

Pizza Pickup

Stop by select Quick-Service locations to pick up a pizza meal, which includes:

1 Large Pizza

2 Single-serving Nonalcoholic Beverages (or Alcoholic Beverages, for Guests 21 and older)

Two Quick-Service meals will be redeemed for each Pizza Pick-up meal. Valid at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside.

You can learn more about the Dining plans by following these links:

Disney Quick Service Plan

Disney Dining Plan

I think most of us are waiting to hear the pricing of the packages.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!