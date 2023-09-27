Disney 100 LEGOS, Star Wars, Avatar, Mickey, Disney Princess and More Sets Now On Sale







Disney has teamed up with LEGO for some sets celebrating Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder, anniversary celebration. Now some of those sets are on sale as well as other Disney-themed LEGOs are on sale including Avatar, Spider-Man, and Star Wars sets. It might be time to get a jump on holiday shopping!

LEGO Disney 100 Celebration Train 43212 – Regularly $39.99

“The 200-piece set includes an engine and 3 train ‘parade floats’, a station, 6 LEGO minifigures: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Moana, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and Woody. Each bag of bricks contains a character, so play starts fast.”

LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House 43217 -Regularly $59.99

“This 598-piece LEGO Disney set includes a partial house built with balloons, different rooms and functions, 2 minifigures, a LEGO animal figure and plenty of accessories to spark play

The set includes beloved Disney and Pixar movie characters: Carl Fredricksen and Russell LEGO minifigures, and a Dug LEGO dog figure for dog lovers. The set is made for unlimited adventures on land or floating through the clouds.”

LEGO Disney Princess Cinderella and Prince Charming’s Castle 43206 – Regularly $89.99

Features Cinderella mini-doll figure with extra ball gown outfit, Prince Charming and Lady Tremaine, plus Gus Gus and Lucifer LEGO animal figures

There’s a ballroom with spinning floor so Cinderella and the Prince can dance, dress studio, closet with a cat door, bedroom, kitchen and more!

LEGO Disney Mickey and Friends Castle Defenders 10780 – Regularly $54.99

Includes toy castle with 2 towers and 4 small builds, horse toy with cart, dragon, treasure chest, catapult plus weapons and fruit accessories

With Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Daisy and Donald Duck minifigures in medieval outfits plus accessories: bread, sword, hairbrush and more!

LEGO Disney Princess Ariel’s Underwater Palace 43207 – Regularly $99.99

Includes 3 LEGO Disney’s mini doll figures: Ariel mermaid, Arista & King Triton to impress any Disney princess fan

6 LEGO animal figures include Sebastian, Flounder and 4 LEGO toy dolphin figures for undersea adventures

LEGO Disney Princess Moana’s Wayfinding Boat 43210- Regularly $34.99

Removable Shelter Included – This Disney princess buildable toy set comes with a large deck and a removable shelter containing 2 beds and a small fire lamp element.

Moana and Sina Included – Set features Moana and her mother Sina LEGO mini-doll figures, plus a dolphin figure for movie-inspired playtime.

LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House 43202- Regularly $49.99

The LEGO Disney’s The Madrigal dolls house set includes multiple rooms, different functions from the movie and accessories to inspire play

Kids can visit the kitchen, have a tasty snack, then step outside, wave to the house, and see if it waves back!

Comes with 2 LEGO Disney’s Abuela & Mirabel mini doll figures and Antonio micro doll figure, plus capybara and butterfly LEGO figures

LEGO Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse’s Camping Trip 10777 – Regularly $24.99

Featuring a toy car and camper van with a roof rack, camping equipment plus lots of other accessories to inspire the game of travel

Includes Mickey and Minnie Mouse minifigures, a Pluto LEGO dog figure, 2 sleeping bags and chairs plus campfire with skewers

LEGO Disney Princess Jasmine and Mulan Adventure 43208 – Regularly $44.99

Features a detailed palace toy with 2 floors and a small shrine, plus plenty of accessories to spark fun everyday play sessions

Includes Disney’s Princess Jasmine and Mulan mini doll figures, plus Khan the toy horse, Rajah the tiger LEGO animal figures

LEGO Disney Princess Enchanted Journey 43216- Regularly $64.99

Three Modes Travel – Features Disney Princesses Aladdin, Cinderella, and Rapunzel with 3 buildable modes of travel, 3 LEGO Disney Princess mini-doll figures, and 2 animal figures.

Hot Air Balloon Playset – This Disney Princess buildable playset includes a hot air balloon with lantern and telescope, a toy horse and carriage, and a flying carpet.

Princess Mini-Dolls – Includes Disney Princesses Jasmine, Cinderella, and Rapunzel LEGO mini-doll figures, plus a buildable toy horse and a baby elephant figure.

LEGO Marvel Team Spidey’s Mobile Headquarters 10791- Regularly $49.99

Marvel Minifigures Included – Includes Spidey, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales, Black Panther, and Rhino LEGO Marvel minifigures, plus food fight accessories.

Super Hero Food Fight – Kids can play with their favorite superheroes, take down the villains in a huge food fight, and use Spidey’s web-slinging skills to catch them.

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Webquarters Hangout 10784 – Regularly $49.99

A star cast of Super Heroes – Comes with Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel, and super villain Green Goblin minifigures, plus Trace-E, the Ghost Copter and a 2-in1 Goblin car

Spider-Man set for creative play – Kids can shoot hoops with Spider-Man, dance with Ghost-Spider, make art with Miles Morales, play games with Ms. Marvel, or trap Goblin in a buildable web

LEGO Disney Mini Enchanted Mansion # 40521-Regularly – $39.99

Collectible construction set – Features a miniature display model of Disney’s The Haunted Mansion ride, complete with an exclusive Butler minifigure

LEGO Avatar Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls 75574 – Regularly $149.99

Pandora Scenes Toy – This LEGO Avatar set features 3 different Pandora scenes, 4 character minifigures, 2 animal figures, and the sacred Tree of Souls for endless adventure.

Glow-in-the-Dark Elements – The set includes a buildable Tree of Souls and 3 environment models with glow-in-the-dark elements, perfect for kids to play out epic action adventures.

Na’vi Minifigures Included – Comes with 4 Na’vi LEGO minifigures: Jake Sully, Neytiri, Mo’at, and Tsu’Tey, plus bows, arrows, and spears accessory elements for movie-inspired play.

Iconic Animal Figures – This Avatar toy also features a 6-legged Direhorse animal figure and a large posable Toruk with an opening mouth and bendable plastic wings.

LEGO Avatar Jake & Neytiri First Banshee Flight 75572 -Regularly $59.99

Posable Banshees – The big Banshee dragon-like figures have beautifully patterned, bendable wings, and space on the back for a minifigure, making them a fantastic toy for kids.

Glowing Pandora Mountains – Section of Pandora’s Hallelujah Mountains with glow-in-the-dark plants, waterfall, and 2 perches for Banshees.

Jake and Neytiri Minifigures – Set includes spear-wielding Jake Sully and Neytiri minifigures that can be clipped onto Banshees during flight.

LEGO Avatar: The Way of Water Mako Submarine​ 75577- Regularly $59.99

The Avatar Mako submarine model has cool functions including 2 opening cockpits with space for 1 minifigure each, and 3 movable propellers

This LEGO underwater set also includes Neteyam, Ao’nung, Spider and RDA Quaritch LEGO minifigures, plus an alien stingray figure, and a fish toy

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter 75301 – Regularly $49.99

The X-wing features an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit, space for R2-D2 droid and wings that can be switched to attack position with a button

The X-wing buildable toy also features retractable landing gear and 2 spring-loaded shooters, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure to fit in

Includes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO Star Wars minifigures with weapons including Luke’s lightsaber

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter 75300 -Regularly $44.99

Includes 2 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: a TIE Fighter Pilot with a blaster pistol and a Stormtrooper with a blaster, plus an NI-L8 Protocol Droid LEGO figure for role-play adventures

The TIE Fighter features an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit and 2 spring-loaded shooters for action-packed play

LEGO Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama 75330- Regularly $89.99

Includes 2 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Luke Skywalker and Yoda with his walking stick, and a LEGO droid figure, LEGO R2-D2

These are just a few examples. There are many more sets on sale if you look!

