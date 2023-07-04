Disco Minions Popcorn Bucket Now Available At Universal Orlando







Universal Orlando has brought us yet another Minions Popcorn Bucket to love. This one is a Disco Minion and it’s so cute!

These popcorn buckets are located at various locations around the resort. I love his cloth outfit and the good news, is it’s removable and washable. Otherwise, I could not recommend this one given the possible staining.

It’s a basic Minions with overalls bucket dressed up all fancy with white pants and a hot pink satin shirt.

The price for this bucket is $29.99 with the first popcorn fill-up included.

He’s just so cute!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!