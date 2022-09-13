Did You Miss the Hocus Pocus Binx Loungefly Backpack? You Can Still Get It!

Loungefly released some fantastic new ‘Hocus Pocus’ Binx merchandise and the mini backpack sold out quickly. If you missed it you can still pre-order it on Entertainment Earth.

This piece sold out pretty quick on the Loungefly site but it’s still available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth. Free shipping is also available with code FALLFREE22.

You didn’t miss it completely, yet.

“Show off your Disney fandom with this Hocus Pocus Binx Mini-Backpack! It is made of faux leather and features a top zipper closure and front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching themed lining, applique, embroidered, zipper charm, and printed details. This mini-backpack measures approximately 9-inches wide x 10-inches tall x 4 1/2-inches deep.”

On Entertainment Earth it is listed as a “pre-order” with arrival sometime this month.

I don’t get any kind of kickback for sharing this, or any other Entertainment Earth offerings. But I love Loungefly pieces and want to make sure fellow fans are able to get items they might enjoy.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!