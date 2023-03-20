Did You Know Guest Can Plummet on Splash Mountain Without The Water Feature?







Splash Mountain is gone at Walt Disney World, but it is still running in Disneyland. Of course, it will be shut down soon too and face retheming like the Magic Kingdom version. However, before it’s gone someone posted a video of the attraction running without the waterfall feature being turned on.

It’s not something you see very often, and the attraction does not need the water running for the drop to take place. Many think that it does, but when you are going up the pulley to the top the vehicle is on tracks for the drop-down. Water isn’t needed.

Always freaky without the water effect on. #Disneyland

Also, it is sprinkling rn. pic.twitter.com/xk1aOTxRPg — 33_Wonderland (@33_Wonderland) March 19, 2023

But I agree with @33_Wonderland on Twitter. It is “freaky” but it’s always cool to see.

Sadly the attraction will probably receive closure announcements soon since the Indiana Jones attraction is back up.

