Did You Know Guest Can Plummet on Splash Mountain Without The Water Feature?

Splash Mountain is gone at Walt Disney World, but it is still running in Disneyland. Of course, it will be shut down soon too and face retheming like the Magic Kingdom version. However, before it’s gone someone posted a video of the attraction running without the waterfall feature being turned on.
It’s not something you see very often, and the attraction does not need the water running for the drop to take place. Many think that it does, but when you are going up the pulley to the top the vehicle is on tracks for the drop-down. Water isn’t needed.
Always freaky without the water effect on. #Disneyland
Also, it is sprinkling rn. pic.twitter.com/xk1aOTxRPg
— 33_Wonderland (@33_Wonderland) March 19, 2023
But I agree with @33_Wonderland on Twitter. It is “freaky” but it’s always cool to see.
Sadly the attraction will probably receive closure announcements soon since the Indiana Jones attraction is back up.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.