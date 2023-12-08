Did the Department of Defense Give Disney a Defense Contract?







So, did Disney get a defense contract from the US Government? At this point, I wouldn’t have questioned it.

Disney has produced many bombs over the past few years, but sadly, those theatrical disasters can’t keep us safe. However, subjecting our enemies to Wish and The Marvels may make them submit faster if another war breaks out.

The headline piquing interest is, in fact, a parody. It stems from an article at the Conservative media outlet The Babylon Bee.

The story was titled Disney Awarded Defense Contract After Producing More Bombs Than Lockheed Martin. Within the somewhat amusing piece is a made-up quote from CEO Bob Iger where he states:

“This is a momentous day for our company. We now have a useful channel to funnel our bomb-making efforts. Though the fact that we have been producing bombs of immense scale for the last decade has previously only resulted in losing hundreds of millions of dollars, we can now actually make money with our bombs.“

So many pieces of Disney merchandise are rotting on the shelves that they could be repurposed for military efforts. Fill all those unsold Lightyear figures with explosives! Melt down all that plastic from the Disney Star Wars toys and use them for fuel!

If, however, the Walt Disney Company were to be contracted by the Department of Defense, I would expect the War Room to look a bit like this:

Disney is no stranger to working with the military. Most notably, Walt used his characters during WWII to promote pro-US/anti-Axis cartoons.

These cartoons are not “banned” but contain unflattering depictions of other races and cultures. They are a fascinating look at how media is used to sway opinions on our enemies.

[Source: Babylon Bee]