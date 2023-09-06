Dedicated Fans Overhaul Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3







The Marvel vs. Capcom series is one of the most popular fighting game franchises of all time. Beginning in 1996 with X-Men vs. Street Fighter, the series has enjoyed multiple installments over the decades with various ports and releases.

The last installment of the series was Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite from 2018. A game that was so divisive that it virtually killed the franchise due to poor sales.

(video courtesy of Matt McMuscles via YouTube)



Much of the blame falls on Capcom corporate, who gave the development team an extremely small budget, assuming that the popularity of the MCU would carry its sales.



Since then, very little has been seen from the series other than a mini arcade cabinet via Arcade1Up. The fans have taken it upon themselves to organize tournaments and online events using the franchise’s two most popular installments Marvel vs. Capcom 2 and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.



Recently, a number of hardcore fans have decided to make modifications for the PC/Steam version of Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Originally it started off with simple color changes and costumes for characters. But eventually entire characters were being added.



At first, their move sets were rather similar to already existing characters on the roster, but eventually, they were given their own animations and special moves.



Now, in an effort to breathe new life into the game, a new fan-made update to the game called the “Community Edition” is being worked on.

The update promises over 50 brand new fighters all made by fans. Combined with the original base roster of 50, that equals over 100 playable fighters.



The trailer showed off four new characters released alongside this edition. Dan Hibiki from Street Fighter, The Thing from Fantastic Four, Gene from God Hand, and Nero from Devil May Cry. Multiple characters were teased for future reveals.

It is rather fascinating for fans of a franchise to take it into their own hands to keep it alive. Perhaps seeing this response from the community might incentivize something in the future from both Marvel and Capcom. Only time will tell.



Source: Gamespot