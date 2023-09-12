Deadpool 3 Director Confirms They Are Going For An R Rating







With the upcoming release of Deadpool 3 possibly getting another delay due to the ongoing strikes, the subject of what the film will be rated is still being discussed online. The series itself usually has an R Rating, but some are concerned if Disney will have them tone it down to a PG-13.



One of the biggest contributors to this belief was the re-release of Deadpool 2 in December of 2018 called Once Upon A Deadpool that seemingly tested the waters of a PG-13 Deadpool movie as it removed much of what made the film rated R. This version however wasn’t as well received as its original cut.







Now it appears that the audience’s fears have been quelled as the film’s director, Shawn Levy, has seemingly confirmed the movie will retain its dedication to an R rating. In a recent interview regarding the ongoing strikes, he mentioned the shoot for the film and gave some details on its direction.

“Deadpool 1 is, to me, a perfect movie, and so I was not going to mess with the DNA of that franchise.Our movie is raw, audacious, very much R-rated. We went to great lengths to not shoot it on sound stages with digital environments. The internet has proven that by revealing pictures of our shoot. Thank you, internet.“

“But we wanted something that felt grounded and real, but you put Hugh Jackman in his most iconic character alongside Ryan Reynolds in his most iconic character. I would say it’s more a descendant of Midnight Run, and 48 Hours, and Planes, Trains and Automobiles than it is a descendant of Airplane!.“





While Deadpool is not the first R-rated Marvel film, the third installment of the series will be the first R-rated film connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While not many details are known of the plot, it is believed the Fox X-Men Universe will be somehow merged into the MCU. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait long to see how it all plays out.



What do you think? Is keeping Deadpool rated R a good thing?



Source: CBR