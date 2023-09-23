Deadpool 3 Director Confirms Fox Era Marvel Connection







The third and possibly final entry in the Deadpool franchise, Deadpool 3, has been on a filing hiatus as of late due to the multiple strikes affecting Hollywood productions across the board. However, that still doesn’t stop fans from discussing what they believe the overall story will be about.







This third film brings in multiple veterans from the old Fox era of Marvel, with Hugh Jackman reprising his form as Logan, aka Wolverine, one last time (again) and Jennifer Garner returning as Elektra. There have also been various rumors about multiple former X-Men actors making a return, like Halle Berry as Storm, Ian McKellen as Magneto, and Kelsey Grammer as Beast, along with others like Wesley Snipes and Blade, Ben Affleck as Daredevil and Chris Evans as The Human Torch.







With the rumors/reports of actors returning, as well as a leaked set photo of a destroyed 20th Century Fox logo, fans speculate that through the multiverse, the Fox characters will make their way to the MCU in some kind of last hurrah. And apparently, the film’s director is hinting that is the case.



In a recent interview with Total Film Magazine, director Shawn Levy confirmed fan suspicions that the film will heavily reference the Fox era of Marvel. He said:



“Deadpool and Wolverine are iconic Marvel characters; more specifically, iconic Marvel-of-the-Fox-era characters. We’re not going to pretend, ‘Oh, we snap our fingers and suddenly that Fox legacy doesn’t exist, and it shaped a lot of what we now know as the MCU.’ Fox also shaped Ryan’s career, Hugh’s career and my career. So there’s a lot of history there, and there’s a lot of Marvel history at Fox. And certainly, that’s a part of our storytelling.“







Will we get to see more classic characters and storylines referenced? Will we delve more into the multiverse? Will the Continuity Gem come into play? We will have to wait and see when the film releases next year.



Source: comicbook.com