Could Capcom’s DRM Policies Hurt The Marvel vs. Capcom Community?







Game publisher Capcom has recently gone back and added new DRM (Digital Rights Management) software to a number of their past released games. This rollout of new DRM updates follows Capcom’s statement in November reacting to a number of modifications or “mods” to their games on PC after an “incident” during a Street Fighter 6 tournament.







While not confirmed, the new DRM policies, in addition to battling piracy, seem to be targeting cheating and mods in their games. Capcom’s war on mods has also extended into copyright-striking YouTube channels that are showcasing game mods in their videos.



This has made multiple individuals in the gaming community who are known for making mods for games worried. However, one of the biggest communities that could be affected by these new tactics is the Marvel vs. Capcom community, more specifically, the Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 community.







The Marvel vs. Capcom series has been stagnant ever since the lackluster reception of Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite in 2017. Since then, there has been very little from the popular series aside from an Arcade1Up cabinet. But the community has gotten a new breath of life due to a massive modding community for the PC version of Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.



Players have been adding their own custom characters to the game as playable fighters, mainly sticking with both the Marvel and Capcom themes. So much so that a fan-made “Community Edition” was revealed last year, which collected many of the character additions in one place.

But with these new policies, the modding community for the game might be heavily affected by any future mods being abandoned. While nothing is known for sure, it is alarming that an entire community could be killed off due to a simple policy change.



What do you think? Will the Marvel vs. Capcom community be affected by these changes, or will they keep making their own characters and stages?



Source: Polygon