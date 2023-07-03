Construction Continues on Universal Orlando’s Super Nintendo Land Coming to Epic Universe

Universal Orlando’s next theme park, Epic Universe, is still a long way off. While Super Nintendo Land is open in Universal Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood, we have to wait for it to come to Florida. But we can take a look at the construction progress thanks to @bioreconstruct on Twitter. (If you haven’t followed them, you really need to.)

Let’s take a look!

Here is a look at the construction of the portal that will lead guests into the Super Nintendo Land area.

With the Epic Universe version, guests will use an escalator to access the area.

The entrance will be off the hub area of Epic Universe.

 

Currently, both the Mario Land and Donkey Kong areas are being built. In Japan, they are adding the Donkey Kong area as well. Epic Universe will have both when it opens.

Here is a ride-through video of the Mario Kart attraction, Bowser’s Challenge at Universal Studios Hollywood by TPMVids. The ride at Epic Universe should be like this one.

An aerial view looking down into the Mario area.

Like Universal Japan, Epic Universe will have the Yoshi Adventure attraction.

Here is a fun POV video of the attraction at Universal Japan from Game Xplain on Youtube.

Mount Beanpole is also being constructed.

Here is what Mount Beanpole looks like in Universal Japan.

You can see Yoshi’s Adventure ride vehicles in front of it.

 

The Donkey Kong area is also under construction right now, and the upcoming coaster is starting to be built. It was reported to be called Mine Cart Madness.

Here is some of the concept art for Mine Cart Madness.

You can see the facade where the waterfall will be located in this image.

It’s exciting to see it coming along!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

