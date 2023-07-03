Construction Continues on Universal Orlando’s Super Nintendo Land Coming to Epic Universe







Universal Orlando’s next theme park, Epic Universe, is still a long way off. While Super Nintendo Land is open in Universal Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood, we have to wait for it to come to Florida. But we can take a look at the construction progress thanks to @bioreconstruct on Twitter. (If you haven’t followed them, you really need to.)

Let’s take a look!

Here is a look at the construction of the portal that will lead guests into the Super Nintendo Land area.

With the Epic Universe version, guests will use an escalator to access the area.

Aerial look at the portal of Super Nintendo World. An escalator will take guests up and into this multilevel land.

At right are ribs for a small dome to be built next to a larger dome in the center of Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/kHaKOvDS0S — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 3, 2023

The entrance will be off the hub area of Epic Universe.

Aerial overview of what will be two water features in the central corridor of Epic Universe. A restaurant and a carousel will be adjacent these features.

At top center is the Mushroom Kingdom in Super Nintendo World. pic.twitter.com/MbKK2zArak — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 3, 2023

Currently, both the Mario Land and Donkey Kong areas are being built. In Japan, they are adding the Donkey Kong area as well. Epic Universe will have both when it opens.

An aerial peek into Super Nintendo World.

An escalator at left will take guests up into this multilevel land.

Ahead at the large show building is Mario Kart’s entrance.

To the right, behind the tall frame of Mount Beanpole, is the Donkey Kong roller coaster. pic.twitter.com/KUSn0J8squ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 3, 2023

Here is a ride-through video of the Mario Kart attraction, Bowser’s Challenge at Universal Studios Hollywood by TPMVids. The ride at Epic Universe should be like this one.

An aerial view looking down into the Mario area.

An aerial look into the multilevel Mushroom Kingdom in Super Nintendo World.

One of the recent changes is the dark pavement surface at right. Peach’s Castle to be here.

Yoshi’s Adventure track at top of this photo.

Mario Kart entrance at left. pic.twitter.com/CAyT6KvM5u — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 3, 2023

Like Universal Japan, Epic Universe will have the Yoshi Adventure attraction.

Aerial look at a section of the Mushroom Kingdom in Super Nintendo World.

Yellow track is Yoshi’s Adventure.

Tall frame at left is Mount Beanpole.

Among the curious elements are two square steel frames suspended at about center of this photo. pic.twitter.com/0qm5ZzqkYi — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 3, 2023

Here is a fun POV video of the attraction at Universal Japan from Game Xplain on Youtube.

Mount Beanpole is also being constructed.

Aerial look at the construction of Mount Beanpole in Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/WZ0QSciZqO — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 3, 2023

Here is what Mount Beanpole looks like in Universal Japan.

You can see Yoshi’s Adventure ride vehicles in front of it.

In this aerial photo of Super Nintendo World

1 Escalator into the multilevel Mushroom Kingdom

2 Mario Kart show building

3 Donkey Kong roller coaster

4 Construction staging, and expansion pad of Epic Universe pic.twitter.com/Hd5MwhD7f4 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 3, 2023

The Donkey Kong area is also under construction right now, and the upcoming coaster is starting to be built. It was reported to be called Mine Cart Madness.

Here is some of the concept art for Mine Cart Madness.

You can see the facade where the waterfall will be located in this image.

Aerial photo of the Donkey Kong roller coaster in Super Nintendo World.

A waterfall will drop into a channel, and roller coaster cars will splash through the water.

One of the recent changes is the circular concrete near center of this photo. pic.twitter.com/bnLxVPWwxZ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 3, 2023

Aerial look at the Donkey Kong roller coaster in Super Nintendo World

1 Recently added frame for theming

2 Recent concrete work

3 Recently cast circular concrete

4 Current work on a waterfall into a channel that cars will splash through. Actual track is sideways! pic.twitter.com/OVRs1DVnGI — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 3, 2023

It’s exciting to see it coming along!

Source: @bioreconstruct on Twitter