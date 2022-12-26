Concept Darth Vader Leads Gentle Giant’s New Statue Releases

Gentle Giant has announced three new Star Wars collectibles; unsurprisingly, none have anything to do with Disney’s latest entries. Instead, two of the three harken back to eras before the Dark Times. So I’ll be generous and exclude Star Wars Rebels from the franchise’s downturn.

Leading the trio of new collectibles is a spectacular-looking Darth Vader based on Ralph McQuarrie’s early concepts of the iconic Star Wars character. The Premier Collection Statue is about 11″ tall and, unfortunately, only available to Premier Guild members. You’ll have to shell out $150 a year (Master) or $100 a year (Apprentice) to join the Guild. On top of that, Vader will cost you an additional $199.The extra cost may be worth it because McQuarrie’s original design of the Dark Lord of the Sith was more intense than what ultimately made its way to the silver screen.

The statue comes with two conceptual helmets, one is more insectoid, and the other is closer to the final design but contains more panels and lines that make the former Anakin Skywalker quite angry. Much of Darth Vader’s look translated over to A New Hope, except for a blaster. Could you imagine Vader brandishing a blaster? Ugh.

Fast forward a few decades, and another Jedi became a fan favorite, even though he hardly had any lines of dialog and very little screen time. This guy got more fleshed out in the various animated TV series that followed The Attack of the Clones.

Gentle Giant’s Kit Fisto Premier Collection Statue shows us the Jedi as he was first introduced to us during the battle on Geonosis. But, no, he’s not smiling. Odd, considering that’s the trait that endeared fans to him during his brief appearance. Instead, Kit looks menacing as he readies his lightsaber for an attack.

Kit Fisto is not behind a membership paywall. Instead, it costs $200 upfront for a pre-order, and the Star Wars statue will ship in the third quarter of 2023.

Our last collectible comes from Dave Filoni’s somewhat child-friendly Star Wars Rebels. Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios will make his Mini Bust debut next year. The $130 bust measures 6″ tall and features the Lasat high honor guard member as he appeared in the animated series.

