Colourpop Will Release New ‘Snow White’ Collection on 2/16







A new Colourpop collection will be released tomorrow. The new Snow White collection will go live on the site at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST.

The collection will include a Dreams Come True 12-pan palette, a Just One Bite Lippie Scrub, two Lip Trios, Super Shock Blushes and a Magic Mirror Hand Mirror.

The 12-Pan Eyeshadow Palette includes:

Spell Breaker, With a Smile, Ever After, Such Grace, Someday, True Love, My Prince, Carried Away, In the Land, Charmed, Just One Kiss, and Faraway

Just One Bite Lippie Scrub

I love how it’s shaped like an apple!

Two Lip Trios

Snow White’s Love’s First Kiss

The Evil Queen’s Thy Magic Spell

Three Super Shock Blushes

You can find the collection on Colourpop.com tomorrow!

