ColourPop Hocus Pocus 2 Collection Coming Out Tomorrow!

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will begin streaming on Disney+ starting on September 30th and ahead of that release ColourPop Cosmetics is releasing a bit of magic of their own. On September 22 the new ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ collection will debut!

The new collection features:

All Hallows Eve 15-pan palette

BFF Mascara

Three So Glassy Lip Glosses

Three Jelly Much Shadows

@solbody Shimmering Body powder

Cat Ear Hair Accessory

The 15-pan palette features the following colors:

The Candle is Alight

Spell Book

Cursed

Havoc

17th Century

29 Years

Marvelous

Brew Another Batch

Wicked Ways

Witch Hunters

Cometh To Us

Doomed

Night of Sins

Observe

Till Midnight

The BFF Mascara Features Billy Butcherson:

The three So Glassy Lip Glosses are called:

Boys Will Love Me! – Sarah Sanderson

We’re Young! – Mary Sanderson

Sisters, Behold! – Winifred Sanderson

The three Jelly Shadows are:

Shish-Ka-Baby – Mary Sanderson

Come To Play- Sarah Sanderson

I am Calm! -Winifred Sanderson

These colors seem to match the colors on the So Glassy Lip Glosses.

Sol Body Shimmering Powder:

This one is called “Find the Book!”

Cat Ear Accessory with Binx on the packaging:

These pieces will launch at 10 AM PST – 1 PM EST on the ColourPop website.

