ColourPop Hocus Pocus 2 Collection Coming Out Tomorrow!

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will begin streaming on Disney+ starting on September 30th and ahead of that release ColourPop Cosmetics is releasing a bit of magic of their own. On September 22 the new ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ collection will debut!
The new collection features:
- All Hallows Eve 15-pan palette
- BFF Mascara
- Three So Glassy Lip Glosses
- Three Jelly Much Shadows
- @solbody Shimmering Body powder
- Cat Ear Hair Accessory
The 15-pan palette features the following colors:
- The Candle is Alight
- Spell Book
- Cursed
- Havoc
- 17th Century
- 29 Years
- Marvelous
- Brew Another Batch
- Wicked Ways
- Witch Hunters
- Cometh To Us
- Doomed
- Night of Sins
- Observe
- Till Midnight
The BFF Mascara Features Billy Butcherson:
The three So Glassy Lip Glosses are called:
- Boys Will Love Me! – Sarah Sanderson
- We’re Young! – Mary Sanderson
- Sisters, Behold! – Winifred Sanderson
The three Jelly Shadows are:
- Shish-Ka-Baby – Mary Sanderson
- Come To Play- Sarah Sanderson
- I am Calm! -Winifred Sanderson
These colors seem to match the colors on the So Glassy Lip Glosses.
Sol Body Shimmering Powder:
This one is called “Find the Book!”
Cat Ear Accessory with Binx on the packaging:
These pieces will launch at 10 AM PST – 1 PM EST on the ColourPop website.
