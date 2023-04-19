Cobra Bubbles Lives! New Casting Announcement For Lilo and Stitch!







In some good news about the highly controversial ‘Lilo and Stitch’ live action film. Disney has announced that Cobra Bubbles will indeed be in the film and will not be replaced with the new Mrs. Kekoa character. She will be another character.

Speculation and anger were flowing about the casting of the social worker character that was not Mr. Bubbles. Given how popular the character was it would have been incredibly stupid to exclude him from the film. I know my kids were not happy when they heard he might be replaced.

Courtney B. Vance will play the popular character in the live-action reimagining.

Maybe Disney should have made the announcement for Cobra Bubbles before Mrs. Kekoa to avoid any confusion and issues. They really don’t need any more bad press for this film.

Of course, Disney has offered no comment on any of the casting choices.

