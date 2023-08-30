Chucky Merchandise Coming to Halloween Horror Nights

HHN 32 starts on Friday and now we have a look at some of the Chucky-themed merchandise you will be able to find at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights event, including pricing on the Chucky popcorn bucket.
The information comes from SYFY Wire, which makes sense as the SYFY and USA Networks host the new ‘Chucky’ show.
We finally found out that the new popcorn bucket will cost you $44.99, which is less than I was expecting!
His eyes light up and we now know that he says three different phrases including”Hey, wanna play?” “I like to be hugged,” and “Playtime is over!”
But there are also a few other Chucky-themed items coming to HHN 32.
Chucky Earring Set (Limited edition) $35
The earrings feature both Chucky and Tiffany Valentine.
Chucky Bracelet – $25
Chucky Necklace – $30.
There will be more items at the event, including t-shirts, lanyards, dolls, and more.
Here’s a photo of the Chucky display by Five Fires @thecalibae on Twitter.
New chucky Display at studio store #chucky #hhn #universalstudioshollywood pic.twitter.com/2WPdj3b8zI
— 🔥 FIVE FIRES 🔥 (@thecalibae) August 29, 2023
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Source: SYFY Wire
