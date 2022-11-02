Check Out The Treats Coming To Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!

Halloween is over and it’s almost time for Disney to kick off their Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (MVMCP) on select nights November 8 – December 22. Now the Disney Parks Blog has given us a sneak peek of the upcoming treats you can expect to find during the party! Some items are also available during regular park hours too! (I will bold the options that are available for both MVMCP and regular hours)

Let’s take a look!

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

Lock, Shock, and Barrel Sundae : Vanilla cake, vanilla ice cream, strawberry topping, whipped cream, and Christmas sprinkles with a Lock, Shock, and Barrel chocolate piece (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party )

Casey’s Corner

Holiday Dinner Dog : All-beef hot dog with cranberry mustard, savory stuffing funnel cake, and cheese curds (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party )

Cool Ship

Polar Bear Claw: Chocolate hazelnut pastry with white and dark chocolate (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

The Friar’s Nook

Curry Brat Tots : Tots topped with chopped bratwurst, curry ketchup, and apple slaw (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

: Tots topped with chopped bratwurst, curry ketchup, and apple slaw (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) Tinker Bell Cream Puff: Cream puff and compressed carrot cake topped with spiced cream cheese icing, spiced walnuts, and chocolate wings (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Golden Oak Outpost

Fried Pork Tamale served “Christmas Style” with red and green chile sauces and queso fresco (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party )

with red and green chile sauces and queso fresco (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 ) Chai Caramel Freeze: Salted caramel freeze with chai spiced whipped cream (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party)

Main Street Bakery

Cinnamon Roll : Mickey Mouse-shaped cinnamon roll with white icing (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party )

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Café

Texas-sized Sweet Potato Pie: Baked sweet potato pie with marshmallow meringue and candied pecans (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party)

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

Peppermint Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae : Peppermint ice cream, hot fudge, and candy cane pieces served on a brownie (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments

Funnel Cake Sundae: Peppermint ice cream, M&M’S chocolate candies, and hot fudge served on funnel cake (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Peppermint ice cream, M&M’S chocolate candies, and hot fudge served on funnel cake (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) Sandy Claws Peppermint Mousse Treat : White chocolate peppermint mousse with a chocolate fudge center, chocolate Santa hat, and Jack Skellington face (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Sunshine Tree Terrace

Once Upon a Christmastime Tart: Chocolate and cranberry tart with chocolate Mickey ears (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Various Carts Throughout Main Street U.S.A.

Christmas Cookie Churro: Churro served with marshmallow cream, cookie crumbles, and Christmas sprinkles (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party )

Some of these options are so pretty! Which ones are your favorites? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog