Character Dining Is Returning To Marvel Superhero Island at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure will be once again hosting character dining at Marvel Superhero Island beginning on February 9, 2023! Reservations are now available.
The Marvel Character Dinner will be offered weekly on Thursday through Sunday at Café 4. It will be buffet style dining and includes one non-alcoholic beverage and one digital photo (My Universal Photos.)
Pricing will be:
Here’s the official write-up:
“Team-up with your favorite Super Heroes after a day of adventures and defeat the most formidable foe of all—your empty stomach. You’re dining at Cafe 4 when in walk Captain America, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Storm and Rogue. This is no ordinary dinner. This is an experience that no true believer can miss.”
