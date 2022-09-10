Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster Closes For Good

Roller coaster enthusiasts all over the world shed a collective tear on Tuesday when Cedar Point announced it would be permanently closing Top Thrill Dragster, once considered to be the world’s tallest roller coaster.

The roller coaster has not operated since August 15, 2021 due to an accident where a small metal object flew off the coaster and struck a female park goer according to NBC news. An investigated later indicated that the park was not found to be negligent nor that the ride was unsafe. NBC News reports that this incident did not influence the permanent closure of the Top Thrill Dragster.

At 420 feet and with a top speed of 120 miles per hour, Top Thrill Dragster was a marvel when it opened on May 4, 2003 at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. The height of the coaster was eventually overshadowed in May of 2005 with the opening of Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey coming in at 456 feet tall.

Cedar Point’s statement on the fate of Top Thrill Dragster read:

We have an important update to share regarding our Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster.

After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world’s first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it, is being retired.

However, Cedar Point’s legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience.

We’ll share more details and information at a later date.

Sadly, new Cedar Point visitors will not be able to experience the once tallest roller coaster in the world. But, for those 18 million riders, a memory of Top Thrill Dragster will forever be etched in their minds.

Have you ever rode Top Thrill Dragster? Are you sad to see it retired? Let us know in the comments below.