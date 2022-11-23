Carbotix Turns Mickey, Donald, and Stitch Into FNAF Nightmares!

Ever wonder what Mickey, Donald, or Stitch would look like if they were dropped into the world of Five Nights at Freddy’s? Blitzway answered that thought by releasing a trio of Carbotix figures.

These new figures reimagine the trio as robots. Soulless robots. They look great, don’t get me wrong. But …

A LED illuminates the eyes, but Blitzway does not say what size the batteries are or if they’re included. Each Carbotix figure is $189.99, and they should ship out during the first quarter of next year. They measure 7.08″ tall and are constructed from diecast, PVC, ABS, and POM parts.

Donald is my personal favorite out of the bunch. Donald would be my go-to if I had to build a sentient robot duck. He’s always ready for a fight. That and he’s the best-looking one out of the three. But, oddly enough, Mickey is the one I think would give people nightmares if he was on a shelf with those eyes lit up at night.

Stitch comes with the following:

3 Pairs of eyes

Pair of extra arms

Back spike part

This project started with a curiosity as such, “What would it feel like if Disney characters become robots?”. We designed the product through various concerns for you to find this product even more attractive and lovely. We also used various materials, including alloy metal parts, to give you satisfaction when you grab and play with the product in your hand. All major joints are composed of ratchet parts, so they won’t loosen and are stress-free due to the weight. It also includes a variety of replaceable facial expression parts and hand parts to enhance the animation character’s liveliness. Please look forward to the new CARBOTIX series that will unfold in various directions.

Will you be picking one of these up? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: Big Bad Toy Store]