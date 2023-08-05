CapWolf And The Howling Commandos Return For Halloween







Things are getting spooky at Marvel. With Halloween only a few months away multiple scary stories are sure to be announced to celebrate the holiday.



This year, Marvel has decided to bring awaken an old monster from its slumber. The terrifying CapWolf will be returning for a six issue limited series alongside the WWII Howling Commandos.







The official story synopsis of the mini-series from Marvel states:



“This four-issue limited series will tell an all-new story where Steve becomes a terrifying werewolf during an early World War II mission. Luckily, his fiercest allies are by his side. Nick Fury and the Howling Commandos! After years of combat, this elite squad of soldiers thought they’ve seen it all, but this might be their wildest adventure yet as the series captures the spirit of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s classic wartime storytelling with a modern mystical twist!“



“When Captain America is transformed into a werewolf on the front lines of World War II, he’ll need the help of the Howling Commandos to take down a band of Nazi cultists who intend to use supernatural forces to turn the tide of battle. But can Cap control the skeptical, jaded Commandos when he can barely control himself?“







CapWolf was originally introduced in 1992 and became a recurring character in Captain America‘s comic series. The captain becomes a victim of misfortune when battling the evil Dr. Nightshade when he became infected with the doctor’s wolf serum. However, he is able to maintain his free will during transformation.



The story’s writer Stephanie Phillips stated in an interview:



“This is the kind of story I was dying to tell at Marvel, blending my love of historical fiction with the incredible history of the characters in the Marvel Universe. CapWolf and the Howling Commandos may be a war story, but it also has horror, romance, and a few new characters that we introduce along the way. And just wait until you see Carlos Magno’s incredible artwork on this series.“



Are you looking forward to sinking your teeth into the new CapWolf story this Halloween?



Source: comicbook.com