Cakeworthy Unveils New Minnie Mouse Collection

Cakeworthy has just dropped a new Minnie Mouse collection of apparel and accessories. Many of the pieces are inspired by comic books or the 1990s style.
Minnie Mouse Bow Flannel – $54.95
Sizes S-4XL
“Everything’s cuter with a bow! We’ve brought back one of our best-selling flannels! Our unisex fit Disney’s Minnie Mouse Bow Flannel is perfect for any fan of the iconic Disney diva. This red flannel features Minnie Mouse’s autograpah on the collar as well as a full-back graphic of her hands and bow!
– 100% Cotton
– Printed Details
– Embroidered Details“
Minnie Comic Collared Crewneck – $47.95
Sizes S-4XL
Sizes S-4XL
“The cutest new staple to your wardrobe. This adorable pink Disney’s Minnie Mouse Comic Collared Crewneck features a Peter Pan-style collar and a graphic of Minnie Mouse getting ready in the mirror. With its unisex fit, this crewneck is perfect for anyone who loves Disney’s OG girl, Minnie.
- Screen printed design on back.
- 60% Polyester / 40% Cotton Crewneck
- Unisex Fit
- Peter Pan Collar
- Embroidered Detail“
Minnie Mouse Comic AOP T-Shirt – $29.95
Sizes S-4XL
“Kick-off 2024 with our Disney’s Minnie Mouse Comic AOP T-Shirt. This unisex fit tee features a comic style, an all-over print pattern of Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse and a bold pink pop of colour to make sure you stand out in any scenario.
- 100% Cotton
- AOP Detail
- Unisex Fit“
Minnie Crop Colour Block Hoodie –$54.95
Pair it with our Minnie Mouse Colour Block Joggers to complete the look!
- 60% Cotton 40% Polyester
- Zipper
- Printed Details
- Unisex Fit“
Minnie Colour Block Joggers – $47.95
“Want a playful and stylish way to spice up your cozy wardrobe? Look at our cute Disney’s Minnie Mouse Colour Block Joggers! Featuring a duo-toned, pink and purple pant leg, a drawstring waist, back and side pockets and cute graphic details like Disney’s Minnie Mouse, her name printed down the pant leg and her autograph on the back pocket.
- 60% Cotton 40% Polyester
- Drawstring
- Printed Details
- Unisex Fit“
Minnie Mouse Printed Denim Jeans – $84.95
Sizes 24 -42 (determined by waist measurement)
“Introducing our most bowtastic, adorable printed jeans yet! Our Minnie Mouse Printed Denim Jeans are here! These high-waisted, wide-leg fit, jeans have the perfect amount of stretch, two front pockets, two back pockets, and the cutest all-over print Disney’s Minnie Mouse pattern.
- Stretch Denim
- Printed Details
- Printed all over design. Due to the printing process colour and placement may be inconsistent.
- Unisex Fit“
Minnie Mouse Expression Fanny Pack – $39.95
- AOP Print, each bag will have a unique print placement!
- Gold Zipper and Buckle Detail
- 5.5″ depth, 15.5″ width, 10″ height“
Minnie Mouse Expression Duffle Bag – $59.95
“A Duffle for all occasions, for whatever you’re feeling, for wherever the journey takes you. Our Disney’s Minnie Mouse Expression Duffle features a shoulder strap, 2 top handles, a front pocket, a top zipper and an all-over print design showcasing Minnie Mouse with a variety of different facial expressions on a beautiful pink background.
- Printed Design
- Adjustable Shoulder Strap
- Two Top Handles
- Zip Style Opening
- Polyester
- 8.5″ depth x 21″ width x 14″ height“
Minnie Mouse Expression Zip Pouch – $29.95
“Perfect for whatever the mood, this Disney’s Minnie Mouse Expression Zip Pouch is whatever you need it to be. Need a new make-up bag? A travel pouch? Toiletry bag? Pencil case? It can be it all. Featuring an all-over print of Minnie Mouse with a variety of different facial expressions on a soft pink background and the cutest gold bow zipper details.
- Printed Design
- Zip Style Opening
- Gold Zipper Detail
- Polyester
- 10.5″ w x 8″ h x 4.25”
Pink Mickey Ear Hat – $29.95
“You wanted a twist huh? We’ve put a brand new spin on a Cakeworthy classic. Take a look at our Mickey Mouse Ear Hat now available in pink! All the classic style of the original hat in a new colour! This adjustable dad hat features Disney’s Mickey Mouse’s infamous ears and is perfect for any Disney fan!
- Unisex “one size fits most”
- “Dad Hat” style with adjustable slider back strap“
These pieces are available now!
