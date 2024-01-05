Cakeworthy Unveils New Minnie Mouse Collection







Cakeworthy has just dropped a new Minnie Mouse collection of apparel and accessories. Many of the pieces are inspired by comic books or the 1990s style.

Sizes S-4XL

“Everything’s cuter with a bow! We’ve brought back one of our best-selling flannels! Our unisex fit Disney’s Minnie Mouse Bow Flannel is perfect for any fan of the iconic Disney diva. This red flannel features Minnie Mouse’s autograpah on the collar as well as a full-back graphic of her hands and bow!

– 100% Cotton

– Printed Details

– Embroidered Details“

Sizes S-4XL

I love this one! It’s so cute! The pastel color with the collar also works really well.

“The cutest new staple to your wardrobe. This adorable pink Disney’s Minnie Mouse Comic Collared Crewneck features a Peter Pan-style collar and a graphic of Minnie Mouse getting ready in the mirror. With its unisex fit, this crewneck is perfect for anyone who loves Disney’s OG girl, Minnie.

Screen printed design on back.

60% Polyester / 40% Cotton Crewneck

Unisex Fit

Peter Pan Collar

Embroidered Detail“

Sizes S-4XL

“Kick-off 2024 with our Disney’s Minnie Mouse Comic AOP T-Shirt. This unisex fit tee features a comic style, an all-over print pattern of Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse and a bold pink pop of colour to make sure you stand out in any scenario.

100% Cotton

AOP Detail

Unisex Fit“

Sizes S-4XL

“Add a little Disney magic to your wardrobe with our Minnie Crop Colour Block Hoodie. This playful and stylish cropped hoodie perfectly captures the essence of everyone’s favourite fashionista, Disney’s Minnie Mouse. This 2 toned hoodie includes a large graphic of Minnie Mouse front and centre, her name printed down the sleeve, a drawstring hood as well as her autograph printed on the cuff. Pair it with our Minnie Mouse Colour Block Joggers to complete the look! 60% Cotton 40% Polyester

Zipper

Printed Details

Unisex Fit“ Minnie Colour Block Joggers – $47.95 Sizes S-4XL

“Want a playful and stylish way to spice up your cozy wardrobe? Look at our cute Disney’s Minnie Mouse Colour Block Joggers! Featuring a duo-toned, pink and purple pant leg, a drawstring waist, back and side pockets and cute graphic details like Disney’s Minnie Mouse, her name printed down the pant leg and her autograph on the back pocket.

60% Cotton 40% Polyester

Drawstring

Printed Details

Unisex Fit“

Sizes 24 -42 (determined by waist measurement)

“Introducing our most bowtastic, adorable printed jeans yet! Our Minnie Mouse Printed Denim Jeans are here! These high-waisted, wide-leg fit, jeans have the perfect amount of stretch, two front pockets, two back pockets, and the cutest all-over print Disney’s Minnie Mouse pattern.

Stretch Denim

Printed Details

Printed all over design. Due to the printing process colour and placement may be inconsistent.

Unisex Fit“

If you are looking for a retro fanny pack for the parks, this one is adorable!

AOP Print, each bag will have a unique print placement!

Gold Zipper and Buckle Detail

"Keep all your goods safe in one spacious place. Introducing our new Disney's Minnie Mouse Expression Fanny Pack. This fanny pack has a very generously sized pouch, gold zipper and buckle detail, bow zipper pulls and the cutest all-over print Minnie Mouse design on a soft pink background.

AOP Print, each bag will have a unique print placement!

Gold Zipper and Buckle Detail

5.5″ depth, 15.5″ width, 10″ height"

Minnie Mouse Expression Duffle Bag – $59.95

"A Duffle for all occasions, for whatever you're feeling, for wherever the journey takes you. Our Disney's Minnie Mouse Expression Duffle features a shoulder strap, 2 top handles, a front pocket, a top zipper and an all-over print design showcasing Minnie Mouse with a variety of different facial expressions on a beautiful pink background.

Adjustable Shoulder Strap

Two Top Handles

Zip Style Opening

Polyester

"Perfect for whatever the mood, this Disney's Minnie Mouse Expression Zip Pouch is whatever you need it to be. Need a new make-up bag? A travel pouch? Toiletry bag? Pencil case? It can be it all. Featuring an all-over print of Minnie Mouse with a variety of different facial expressions on a soft pink background and the cutest gold bow zipper details.

Minnie Mouse Expression Zip Pouch – $29.95

Zip Style Opening

Gold Zipper Detail

Polyester

"You wanted a twist huh? We've put a brand new spin on a Cakeworthy classic. Take a look at our Mickey Mouse Ear Hat now available in pink! All the classic style of the original hat in a new colour! This adjustable dad hat features Disney's Mickey Mouse's infamous ears and is perfect for any Disney fan!

Pink Mickey Ear Hat – $29.95

Unisex "one size fits most"

"Dad Hat" style with adjustable slider back strap"

