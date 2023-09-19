CakeWorthy Has Disney Headless Horseman, Lonesome Ghosts and More Halloween Pieces Available







Are you looking for some cute Halloween fashions to display this spooky season? Maybe you want some items based on the Headless Horseman or the Lonesome Ghosts? Well they exist and CakeWorthy has those pieces and more available now!

Let’s take a look!

Sizes S-4XL

“ The intricate details truly set this flannel apart including the full back quote “Beware of the Headless Horsemen”, the horsemen himself embroidered in the pocket, purple hues and black accents and a flaming pumpkin, ablaze with otherworldly light, graces the collar, and the sleeve, casting an ethereal glow that captures the essence of Halloween night.

– 100% Cotton

– Printed Details

– Embroidered Details“

This is a reversible bag with the Headless Horseman on one side and Ichabod Crane on the other. It is 8″ in diameter with a removable chain strap.

“Bewitchingly beautiful, this Disney Sleepy Hollow Crossbody Purse is the perfect accessory to add to your autumn wardrobe. With a front-to-back depiction of the Headless Horsemen, a flaming pumpkin head held high, chasing Ichabod Crane through the hollow and an interior lining of his flaming pumpkin head, this purse is sure to add spooky tales and autumnal magic to any outfit.”

Sizes S-4XL

“T-shirt is sure to add some frightful fun to your wardrobe this spooky season! With an all-over print featuring Disney’s Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, a Lonesome Ghost as well as the script from the original cartoon, this teal shirt is an absolute stand-out.

100% Cotton

AOP Detail

Unisex Fit“

I love this next one! It’s adorable and it glows in the dark!

Sizes S-4XL

“Shine bright with ghoulish delight in our Disney’s Mickey Ghost Peplum Crewneck. Featuring cute printed graphics of a Mickey ghost on the front and a “Boo!” on each sleeve, this peplum crewneck will light up your life with its unique style and glow-in-the-dark aspects. The addition of the peplum cut makes this crewneck extra ghostly and perfect for the spooky season.

-Screen printed design on front.

-100% Cotton Crewneck

-flared peplum bottom

-glow in the dark details

-Unisex Fit”

“Glow bright this spooky season with our Disney’s Mickey Ghost Ear Hat. This hat is adorned with two Mickey ears, a cheeky Mickey face, and an embroidered “Boo!” on the ear and did we mention it glows in the dark?

Unisex “one size fits most”

Glow in the dark details

Embroidered details

“Dad Hat” style with adjustable slider back strap.”

Cakeworthy has a bunch of Halloween Disney items from The Haunted Mansion, Hocus Pocus, Nightmare Before Christmas and More! You can find those HERE.

It’s just so rare to see items based on the Headless Horseman or the Lonesome Ghosts! I had to share it with you all.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!