Bugs Eaten Alive House Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando – Did I Survive?

In the weeks leading up to Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in Orlando, Universal Orlando spent a noticeable amount of time saying that a certain house was created with intention of people not being able to finish it. Their marketing via social media, interviews, and podcasts continues to say that they enjoyed watching people run scared from this house in previews. As you may have guessed, the “Bugs Eaten Alive” house earned this marketing. This original themed house takes us back in time to the 1950s.

For this house, we take a “tour” of the house of the future. We enter platform 31 in honor of the 31st year of Halloween Horror Nights. During my private RIP tour, we entered from a different direction than the main queue, so the back story failed to be obvious. The main queue walks you down a short hallway with TVs giving some context about the fictional operation selling you on idea of “Buzz-Con.”

Universal describes this house as “these bugs are out to exterminate you! Universal stated that “while touring a 1950s home of the future, you’ll be surrounded by the slime of bugs everywhere as hordes of many-legged terrors descend upon you and your scream squad. You’ll be dropping like flies.”

As you enter the showroom, something goes horribly wrong. After all, this is Universal Orlando, so something often goes horribly wrong creating the thrill of the attraction. The bugs break out. Mutations start to happen. As you got through the experience, the bugs grew! Adding to the gross bug factor, the “stuff in your face” aspect of this house works well. This adds to the illusion of bugs on you. Some dark humor happens as large bugs continue to terrorize the workers at this showroom. Also, you will notice the “Extermin-Air” throughout the house continuing the idea that something horrible is happening.

Yes, I survived this house. I went through it several times. Though I did not think it was the best house this year, it clearly ranks higher than most houses for theming and scares. Enjoy the spooky!