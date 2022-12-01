Breaking News: Universal’s Great Movie Escape Opening Date Announced

In June 2022, Universal Orlando officially announced that some highly themed escape rooms would be opening in CityWalk. After much waiting, Universal’s Great Movie Escape’s opening date has been announced. This experience opens on December 9th, 2022. Guests have waited for these escape rooms, known as Universal’s Great Movie Escape, to open.

Since Universal Orlando commonly announces attractions opening very close to the actual opening date, many speculated this new escape room experience would be operational by now. Yet, guests waited. Signage went up for this escape room experience. Guests often heard sounds of remodeling work as they passed by the future escape rooms. Yet, nothing official from Universal Orlando about these escape rooms since June.

In late November many signs, literal and otherwise, pointed to an opening of Universal’s Great Movie Escape soon. Some guests noticed a new directional sign, in CityWalk, pointing toward the future escape rooms. This, when combined with reports of a media event for Universal’s Great Move Escape scheduled to happen in December, led to more speculation. Universal Orlando Team Members also learned that some previews would be available for them sometime in early December. In fact, Team Members previews started on the last day of November. All signs pointed to an impending opening.

Universal Orlando’s original press release stated, “Universal’s Great Movie Escape will open later this year and tickets will go on sale in the months ahead. More information about Universal’s Great Movie Escape will be revealed soon.” Also, their press release headline stated, “Escape into Thrilling Adventures Inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Epic Films Jurassic World and Back to the Future Beginning This Fall at Universal CityWalk.”

With the Fall season ending December 21st, 2022, this year, the timetable looked set by Universal Orlando. Yet, theme park fans still waited to hear when they could venture into these movie worlds.

In case you missed the initial announcement, Universal Orlando revealed that two next-level escape rooms would be opening called Universal’s Great Move Escape. They stated that these would pack the innovative storytelling and theming Universal Orlando is known for into “can’t-miss” experiences inspired by blockbuster films “Jurassic World” and “Back to the Future.” Universal Orlando stated that the same incredible minds behind Halloween Horror Nights will bring these escape rooms to us. Universal’s Great Move Escape promised guests that through interactive state-of-the-art missions, captivating storytelling, and intricately detailed sets captivating guests into these movie worlds.

We know have more details officially from Universal Orlando Resort. Guests can now book epic escape adventures inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s iconic Jurassic World and Back to the Future films by purchasing tickets for “Universal’s Great Movie Escape” opening on December 9 at Universal CityWalk.

Universal’s Great Movie Escape invites guests of all ages to find their way through a pair of first-of-its-kind escape rooms based on two of the biggest film franchises in history. Universal’s entertainment team partnered closely with filmmakers and escape room industry experts around the country to create innovative experiences that go beyond the typical escape room – blending state-of-the-art challenges, detailed sets and original storylines to immerse guests in story-driven adventures that allow them to escape into the movies like never before.

Universal Orlando also informed us that a unique feature of Universal’s Great Movie Escape is the variety of challenges guests must work together to complete – each one specifically crafted so that the experience is enjoyable for novices and escape room-aficionados alike. Each adventure boasts eight incredibly detailed environments featuring state-of-the-art activities that are:

randomized – so the solution can vary with each visit

customizable depending on party size – ensuring everyone gets to participate

designed to adjust based on skill level and complexity – so there’s always something to solve

As soon as guests enter the art deco-style, theater-inspired venue, they’ll immediately be swept into one of the following adventures:

Jurassic World: Escape

Guests are new geneticists at a secret lab on Isla Nublar, where they are undergoing training that includes the completion of various day-to-day tasks that range from feeding ferocious dinosaurs to splicing dinosaur DNA to create new genetic codes…until they learn an apex predator has broken free and now, they must work together to avoid becoming its prey.

Back to the Future: OUTATIME

Guests are transported to a museum in 1993, where they learn Back to the Future’s antagonist, Biff, is up to his antics and has stolen Doc Brown’s newest time travel device to sabotage the space-time continuum. Guests must work together to uncover Doc Brown’s clues as they travel through time to track down Biff and save the past and future before they run “outatime.”

Tickets for Universal’s Great Movie Escape are on sale now and start at $49.99 per person, plus tax for access to either Jurassic World: Escape or Back to the Future: OUTATIME (experience includes up to six guests per group and may include multiple parties). Pricing varies depending on the date and time of visit. Guests may also book a private experience exclusive for their party starting at $300 per group, plus tax (up to eight people). Tickets can be purchased at www.universalorlando.com .

Will you be visiting this escape room experience? Let us know in the comments below.