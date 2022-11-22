Brandy to Reprise Cinderella in New Disney+ Movie

Grammy Award Winner, Brandy, will reprise her role as Cinderella in an upcoming Descendants film entitled, The Pocketwatch. Brandy shared the news via her Instagram.

Page Six reported that Brandy, who previously played Cinderella in Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella in 1997. The Moesha star is elated to be reprising her role as the princess Cinderella.

The Disney+ movie will take place in the Descendants universe. The musical’s plot revolves around Red, played by Kylie Cantrall, who is the unruly daughter of the Queen of Hearts, played by singer, Rita Ora. Additionally, Cinderella’s daughter, Chloe played by Malia Baker, will play a big role being the opposite personality of Red.

The press release said, “In order to prevent an impending coup in Auradon, one that looms during the celebration of a new royal baby, Red must join forces with Chloe to travel back in time, via the White Rabbit’s pocket watch, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.”

Brandy was the first Black female to play Cinderella when she starred in the 1997 film 25 years ago. Alongside her were greats like Whitney Houston, Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, Victor Garber, and Bernadette Peters.

Brandy said to People last year, “I’m pretty sure, I know, for other girls that look like me — Black girls that look like me — it inspired them to dream bigger and to know that they can do anything if they put their minds to it. I know it inspired girls my age at that time.”

The Pocketwatch is directed by Jennifer Phang. Dan Frey and Russell Sommer are credited as writers of the film per Variety. The film will be released on Disney+, but no date for the premiere has been given.

Are you excited to see Brandy in the Glass Slippers again? Let us know in the comments!