BoxLunch Has Adorable Loungefly Bambi Folk Art Pieces!







I love anything Bambi. I will not watch the film, but I adore the character. BoxLunch has my attention with an amazing Loungefly line featuring Bambi done in a folk art style. They are BoxLunch exclusive!

Let’s take a look!

“Get ready for your next trip to the Disney Parks with this Bambi-inspired mini backpack! Featuring an allover design of mushrooms and plants, the front of this bag includes embroidered portraits of Bambi and Faline beneath the front zipper pocket. With side pockets, a back design of Bambi beneath lettering of his name, and adjustable straps, this backpack is perfect for your next walk in the woods.”

Head to the forest in Disney fashion with this Bambi-inspired crossbody bag! Featuring mushroom and plant designs across the front, the magnetic flap includes embroidered Bambi and Faline portraits with a metal buckle on the strap. With a top handle and removable crossbody strap, this bag is perfect for keeping your essentials safe in forest style.”

“Wander through the woods with this Bambi wallet! Featuring embroidered details of Bambi and Faline on the front, and debossed details on the back, this wallet includes seven card slots, a clear ID sleeve, a bills compartment, and a zippered pouch.”

These adorable pieces are available now! What do you think? Comment and let us know!