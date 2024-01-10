Blumhouse Teases Return To Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights







A lot of Halloween Horror Nights fans are excited to hear that Blumhouse will likely be returning for the HHN events in 2024. Just yesterday the Instagram account for Blumhouse posted a “2024 Bucket List” that included “Go to Halloween Horror Nights.”

Other items on the “to-do list” include:

Stay up all night watching “Into the Dark” episodes.

Scare someone a 3:33 A.M.

Go Swiming in the Dark of Night.

Use an Ouija Board (do not recommend)

Watch Imaginary in Theaters

Sign up for Blumhouse news

Of course, many are speculating that this means “Five Nights At Freddy’s” could be a house at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights this year. Of course, other references are there incuding ‘Into the Dark, “Night Swim,” and “Imaginary.”

It could go many different ways, but “Five Nights at Freddy’s” (FNAF) would be the best bet if they want a large crowd. Plus, a second FNAF film is already in production.

However, other than something from Blumhouse coming to HHN 2024, it’s all speculation at this point.

What do you think? What would you like to see?

Comment and let us know!