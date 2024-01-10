Blumhouse Teases Return To Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

A lot of Halloween Horror Nights fans are excited to hear that Blumhouse will likely be returning for the HHN events in 2024. Just yesterday the Instagram account for Blumhouse posted a “2024 Bucket List” that included “Go to Halloween Horror Nights.”
Other items on the “to-do list” include:
Stay up all night watching “Into the Dark” episodes.
Scare someone a 3:33 A.M.
Go Swiming in the Dark of Night.
Use an Ouija Board (do not recommend)
Watch Imaginary in Theaters
Sign up for Blumhouse news
Of course, many are speculating that this means “Five Nights At Freddy’s” could be a house at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights this year. Of course, other references are there incuding ‘Into the Dark, “Night Swim,” and “Imaginary.”
It could go many different ways, but “Five Nights at Freddy’s” (FNAF) would be the best bet if they want a large crowd. Plus, a second FNAF film is already in production.
However, other than something from Blumhouse coming to HHN 2024, it’s all speculation at this point.
What do you think? What would you like to see?
Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.