Black Panther Actress / Stuntwoman Carrie Bernans Injured In Hit-and-Run Accident







Actress Carrie Bernans (29), known for her work on Marvel’s “Black Panther” and the newly released “The Color Purple” film, is hospitalized with “serious injuries” after being involved in a hit-and-run accident in New York City.

Bernans was hit after a driver crashed into an area in Manhattan where she and a friend were walking on New Year’s morning. The police were involved in a “foot chase” with a 44-year-old driver of a black Mercedes. They ordered the male driver to put the vehicle into park, but he did not, and this resulted in injuries to two police officers and two pedestrians (Bernans and her friend.)

According to PEOPLE and the police,

“The Mercedes then turned onto westbound West 34th Street where he mounted the sidewalk and began traveling westbound. The male then struck a food cart and two 39-year-old female pedestrians, a 31-year-old female pedestrian, and a 29-year-old female pedestrian.” Two officers were also injured in the incident, along with the passenger of the Mercedes, after the driver “mounted the curb onto the sidewalk again” before striking “two unoccupied parked vehicles and a 2022 Toyota Camry in the roadway.” Officers were then able to remove the operator and place him into custody.”

PEOPLE confirmed that she suffered several broken bones and is in stable condition. Thankfully, her child was not involved in the incident and is safe.

The driver is now in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital.

The actress’s mother posted images on Ms. Bernams’s Instagram page showing her condition. You can see those here, but be warned, they are graphic.

Her mother has set up a GoFundMe for the actress, who has already faced one surgery but will need more help as she recovers, including having her broken teeth repaired.

Hopefully, she makes a full recovery. We also hope that the police officers and other pedestrian are also recovering and will make a full recovery.

Source: People, Instagram