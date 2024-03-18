Billy Dee Williams Likes Donald Glover But Says “There’s Only One Lando Calrissian”







Recently, Billy Dee Williams, who played the original Lando Calrissian in “Star Wars,” was interviewed by the Radio Times. During the interview, Donald Glover came up regarding his portrayal of Lando in “Solo” and the upcoming Lando film being developed by Donald and his brother Stephen.

While Disney and Lucasfilm are looking toward prequels with the younger actor Billy Dee Williams doesn’t see someone being able to replace his version of the famous and suave Lando Calrissian.

Here’s what he said:

“I had a nice little lunch with him. He’s a delightful young man. Extremely talented. But I don’t see him… I mean, when it comes to Lando Calrissian there’s only one Lando Calrissian. I created that character.”

When Donald Glover asked what he needed to know about being Lando, Williams told him “I told him to be charming – two words! That’s all I needed to tell him. That’s all I could think of.”

Before people start getting upset over his comments, Williams did add that he knows the Glover’s Lando would be different, and that’s okay, saying,

“He’s part of a whole new generation. He’ll create whatever he needs to create, to bring appeal to the character. He’s a very talented young lad and very imaginative. I mean, it’s not for me to say what he should do with the character at this stage.

“I took care of the 20th century. Now he’s got to take care of the 21st.”

It seems like Williams is okay with moving on. However, he did say he would come back for another “Star Wars” project if Disney and Lucasfilm did one thing,

“Pay me a lot of money, and I’ll sell my soul.”

What do you think? Would you prefer Billy Dee Williams’ version of Lando or Donald Glover’s version of Lando?

Source: Variety