Bethesda Announces New ‘Blade’ Game At The Game Awards







At the 2023 Game Awards, a surprise announcement came from Zemimax Media and Microsoft subsidiary studio Bethesda. The development team behind Deathloop and Dishonored, Arkane Lyon, is currently in development of a 3rd person action game based on the Marvel Comics character Blade.

We’re excited to announce Marvel’s Blade is in development from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored and DEATHLOOP. In collaboration with @MarvelGames, Marvel’s Blade is a mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris. #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/i4F7oH5vys — Bethesda (@bethesda) December 8, 2023

The synopsis via Marvel Games reads: “Marvel’s Blade game will take players to a quarantined section of Paris in the middle of a supernatural emergency. Vampires have emerged, terrorizing the city of lights and forcing Parisians to shelter inside their homes at night to wait for sunrise.“



Bethesda stated that the game was in early development, but decided to announce this early on to honor the 50th anniversary of the character’s introduction in The Tomb of Dracula #10 in July of 1973.



This marks the first time Blade will have his own game since the 2002 game based on the Blade II film, which was released for the PlayStation 2 and Original Xbox.







Despite having no release date, some fans speculate that the game’s release is planned to coincide with the upcoming Blade reboot film starring Mahershala Ali. With the film’s production being delayed in order to rework the story, they may have some extra time to work on the game.



The reason why this is a surprise is due to Marvel’s recent partnership with SONY and Insomniac Games, who developed the two Spider-Man games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and are currently developing a game based on the X-Men character Wolverine. Bethesda is a Microsoft-owned company, leading to speculation that the game might be an Xbox console-exclusive title.



Despite the buzz surrounding the announcement, some have brought up that Arkane Lyon was behind the recent game Redfall, another vampire-focused game that was considered one of the worst games of 2023. Hopefully, they won’t repeat the same mistakes.



