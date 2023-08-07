Beast Kingdom’s DAH Donald Duck Gets A Disney 100 Makeover







The celebration of Disney’s 100th Anniversary is still going strong. We’re seeing more platinum-tinged collectibles each week, but a familiar piece cropped up this week over at Beast Kingdom.

The DAH-101 Donald Duck figure may look very familiar. That is because the surly sailor’s action figure is the same as the DAH-042 version we reviewed earlier this year. The only difference is the platinum-colored plastic.

To summarize our review, the 5.5″ tall Donald Duck is a worthwhile collectible with plenty of display options regardless of whether you like your version of the fowl sailor, happy or angry.

If you’re collecting the Disney 100 platinum merchandise, I’d suggest picking up the metallic duck. DAH-101 is less expensive than the regular version, coming in at only $59.99.

The limited-release figure is estimated to ship out this November.

“Joining the celebrations in a fresh new outfit, Donald partners with Beast Kingdom’s ‘Entertainment Experience Brand’ to bring a brand new, highly posable ‘Dynamic 8ction Heroes’ action figure for fans to collect. This exclusive limited edition figure features a one-of-a-kind metallic color scheme, specifically released to honor Disney’s centennial milestone.”

DAH-101 Donald Duck comes with the following accessories:

Interchangeable face sculpts (regular, angry)

Interchangeable beak sculpts (closed, open)

Four (4) replaceable eyes (looking: up, down, left and right)

Three (3) pairs of replaceable hands (open, gripped, holding)

If you’re wondering why the platinum plucky duck is less expensive than the version we reviewed, it is partially related to the accessories. Rather than coming with (8) interchangeable eyes, the new figure only comes with (4). The angry face only features one set of eyeballs.

I’d like to see how the platinum-tinted PVC holds up. Over the years, I’ve had quite a few metallic figures ultimately fade and yellow even when stored away from sunlight.

[Source: Beast Kingdom]