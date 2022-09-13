Avengers Campus Spider-Man Gets His Own Hot Toys Figure

Hot Toys has announced a new Spider-Man is joining the company’s 1/6th scale line of premium action figures. This latest Spidey is based on the short-lived W.E.B. of Spider-Man comics and the character’s appearance at one of Disney’s West Coast theme parks.

It’s a little weird to see a Hot Toys figure based on a version of the character who appears at only one park. The Avengers Campus is located in Disney California Adventure. So, if you’re a Magic Kingdom local like me, you were probably unaware that this Spidey was so different that he commanded his own premium action figure.

I won’t lie; it’s nice to see another Spidey figure on the market that brings back the bright colors of his comic book suit. The dark red and blue we’ve seen throughout Spider-Man’s cinematic history never did the Webhead justice on screen. So make those colors pop, yo!

Celebrating the official start of D23 expo, Hot Toys is ecstatic to bring you the Avengers Campus Suit of Spider-Man in 1/6th scale Collectible Figure based on W.E.B. of Spider-Man comics as the D23 exclusive release. It’s a special Spider-Man figure that ties back to the thrilling experience in Disneyland’s Avengers Campus.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Man in W.E.B. of Spider-Man comics

– One (1) masked head sculpt with five (5) pairs of interchangeable Spider-Man eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions

– Body with 30 points of articulation

– Approximately 28.5 cm tall

– Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands with black web pattern including:

– One (1) pair of fists

– One (1) pair of relaxed hands

– One (1) pair of open hands

– One (1) pair of hands for web shooting

– One (1) pair of hands for web swinging

Costume:

– One (1) newly tailored red and blue colored Spider-Man Avenger Campus Suit embossed with black trims, web pattern and black spider emblem on chest

– One (1) pair of silver web-shooters

– One (1) grey colored hoodie

Accessories:

– One (1) backpack

– One (1) spider bot

– Six (6) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters

– One (1) open spider web effect accessory

– A dynamic figure stand with W.E.B. logo and Spider-Man nameplate

Release date: Approximately Q4, 2022 – Q1, 2023

*Prototype shown, final product may be slightly different

**Product details could be subjected to change without further notice

I’m not sure where Avengers Campus Spidey will be available for pre-order. He may show up at Sideshow, but as of right now, the only list I’ve found for him is on the official Hot Toys website. He is slated to release during the fourth quarter of this year and Q1 of 2023. He’ll be here soon.

If he turned out to be an in-park exclusive, would you pay $300-$400 for the figure? Let us know below.

[Source: Hot Toys]