‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Pieces At Hot Topic

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will be coming to theaters on December 16th. Ahead of the theatrical release Hot Topic has added some new fashion pieces for the franchise.
Let’s take a look!
Avatar: The Way of Water Hoodie – $49.90 – $53.90
Sizes XS-3X
“The saga of Pandora can be described in one word: epic. If you can’t wait for the new Avatar: The Way of Water film, it’s time to load up on new merch. This hoodie has a large “A” logo on it with a Pandoran landscape filling it out. Drawstring hood and front kangaroo pocket.
- 100% cotton
- Wash cold; dry low“
Avatar: The Way Of Water Logo Woven Button-Up – $54.90-$58.90
Sizes XS-3X
“Soar through the skies of Pandora with this Avatar: The Way of Water woven button-up! Become in tune with the world’s rich landscape and learn the ways of the Na’vi. This shirt features the film’s “A” logo printed at the chest with Woodsprites, plus and image of Hometree on the back framed by “Explore the world of Pandora.”
- 100% cotton
- Wash cold; dry low
- Imported
- Listed in men’s/unisex sizes“
Avatar: The Way of Water Mesh Dress- $49.90
Sizes XS-3X
Avatar: The Way of Water Mesh Dress Plus Size- $54.90
Sizes 0-5
“Delve deeper into the world of Pandora! From Avatar: The Way of Water, this mesh dress depicts a beautiful scene of Na’vi enjoying themselves among the planet’s rich landscape. Comes with a lettuce hem and a cami dress underneath the mesh layer.
- 90% polyester; 10% rayon
- Wash cold; dry flat“
Avatar: The Way Of Water Duo Tie-Front Girls Ringer T-Shirt – $26.90 – $28.90
Sizes S-2X available online.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Duo Tie-Front Girls Ringer T-Shirt Plus Size – $32.90
Sizes 0-5 available
“If you believe family is your fortress, then you need this ringer tee from Avatar: The Way of Water! Rep your favorite couple with this tee, featuring tie-front detailing and a heart-shaped sketch of Jake and Ney’tiri with their foreheads lovingly pressed against each other.
- 100% cotton
- Wash cold; dry low“
Avatar: The Way of Water Replica Na’Vi Crown – $14.90
“Avatar: The Way Of Water Replica Na’Vi Crown
- Man-made materials“
Other pieces like t-shirts, hats, and more are also available on HotTopic.com.
