Avatar: The Way of Water Figures and Plush Have Been Revealed

Avatar: The Way of Water (aka Avatar 2) will be releasing on December 16. Ahead of that new toys have been unveiled on Entertainment Earth.

Let’s take a look!

“The RDA CET-OPS Crabsuit acts as a one-manned, hard-suit submarine that has the ability to swim through the Pandoran ocean in submarine mode, but also transform to deploy legs and arms and crawl on the ocean floor! This Mega Figure is fully articulated with 22 points of articulation and features highly detailed sculpt and deco.”

“Similar to the Banshee with its sleek body and colorful wings, the Skimwing is Pandora’s large flying fish. It possesses menacing, needle-like teeth and a long snout allowing it to scoop smaller fish out of the water while in motion. Fully articulated with an incredibly high level of detail, this Mega Skimwing can be posed to swim or fly as seen in the film Avatar: The Way of Water and works with 7-inch Na’vi figures as riders. It also features an articulated jaw, poseable wired tail, bioluminescent effect when placed under black light, and special collector stand to display your incredible Skimwing!”

“Tonowari, the proud and noble Olo’eyktan of the Metkayina Clan is brought to life in articulated form with this 7-inch scale action figure featuring 22 points of articulation, premium sculpt and deco, knife and spear, collector stand, plus special blacklight-activated bioluminescence.”

“The Avatar: The Way of Water Neytirir Metkayina Reef 7-Inch Scale Wave 2 Action Figure is brought to life in articulated form with this 7-inch scale action figure featuring 22 points of articulation, premium sculpt and deco, knife, bow, collector stand, plus special blacklight-activated bioluminescence”

“The Avatar: The Way of Water Jake Sully Reef Battle 7-Inch Scale Wave 2 Action Figure is brought to life in articulated form with this 7-inch scale action figure featuring 22 points of articulation, premium sculpt and deco, axe, rifle, collector stand, plus special blacklight-activated bioluminescence. ”

“Avatar: The Way of Water AMP Suit Version 2 with Bush Boss MegaFig Action Figure features up to 22 points of articulation. Bioluminescent parts are black-light activated. The AMP Suit comes with a knife and a rifle.”

“Bring home your own life-like remote-controlled Akula! The Akula swims through the water with the highly realistic agile movement and control of a real shark. It features 2.4 GHZ full function remote control allowing for forward, backward, left, and right movement, two auto teaching modes, variable speed controllers for subtle life-like movements, battery run time up to 40 minutes per use, and glow-in-the-dark feature.”

“Built for speed, tulkun spotting, and a number of missions, the RDA Seawasp is a new-gen development that was designed to endure seafaring challenges. This large deluxe set is highly detailed, featuring the RDA Seawasp, RDA figure inside the cockpit, and moveable rotor and wings.”

“Pandora … Mountain Banshee Action Figure features 5 points of articulation with a bendable body and comes with a collector display stand for flight posing.”

There are some other pieces coming out soon, but most of these are pre-order for December, 2022. You can find more HERE.

