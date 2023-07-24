Attraction Review: Dezerland Park Orlando’s Auto Museum







I spent years buying and selling movie props. On the rare occasion, a screen-used vehicle would come into my collection and leave almost as quickly, gobbled up by a private collector. I’m wondering if that collector had been Michael Dezer, the developer of Dezerland Park Orlando.

Why? Because Dezerland Park Orlando happens to be the place that currently houses one of the largest collections of movie vehicles I’ve ever seen. On top of iconic vehicles like the Time Machine and multiple Batmobiles, Mr. Dezer’s collection includes nearly every type of wheeled transport from the last 120 years.

This collection is worth roughly $22 billion, including the extensive museum of James Bond props. Yes, he even has what is said to be the original Aston Martin DB5 driven by Sean Connery. However, that is hard to say because of the history surrounding the original cars.

Film fans, prop collectors, and automobile enthusiasts will enjoy Dezerland’s automotive museum. I certainly did.

Using the existing structure of the resurrected mall, cars, scooters, motorcycles, and even tanks fill most of the structure’s middle. The price of admission allows you to roam freely through the museum, taking all the time you need to stare and take pictures of the famous rides.

Several of the former stores in the mall are now themed after cars from different eras, makers, and countries. And, of course, there’s a Batcave filled with multiple Batmobiles, including two ’89 Tim Burton rides, the 1966 Barris car, and oddities like the Batmissle.

Lining the walkways were some surprises, like the elusive V8 Interceptor from the Mad Max franchise. Behind a closed set of swinging doors, we also came upon the General Lee. Some museum areas are closed unless you have a VIP tour wristband.

To say that I was dumbfounded by the number and variety of vehicles on display here would be an understatement. Sure, I’ve seen some of these replicas and screen-used cars at various other shows throughout the decades, but to see them all in one place is truly an amazing experience.

What I wasn’t a fan of, was the VIP tour. For an extra $15 per person, you get a guided tour around the museum, including the separate James Bond one. Your mileage may vary depending on who your guide is.

Ours … wasn’t great. It also didn’t help that the portable speaker the guides carry sounds terrible. However, the biggest downfall was our guide’s knowledge of the famous rides and movies he was talking to us about.

The guide had a hard time pronouncing certain words and outright misused others. When drawing our attention to a diagram of a car, he kept calling it a “diaphragm” over and over.

On another occasion, he said that only six actors had played James Bond. He forgot to include Barry Nelson, the first Bond, and David Niven. It may be nitpicky, but this museum is supposed to appeal to people with a love of film.

We eventually broke free from the VIP tour and just did our own thing. This included taking tons of photographs, as you can see below.

The museum is well worth the admission price, but I would skip the tour. There are also plenty of other things to do at Dezerland to make a full day out of it if you’re bringing the family.

Dezerland Park took over the shell of the former Artegon Marketplace on International Drive. During the mid-2010s, the Marketplace was full of boutiques. Obviously, that didn’t work out.

Prior to that, it was a unique but totally often dead mall called Festival Bay. All I can remember was passing it while trying to find a Fuddruckers years ago. Thankfully, Dezer Development took over and gave us the entertainment mega-mart we visited today.

Dezerland Park is located at 5250 International Drive. The park opens at 11 AM all week, but closing time varies depending on the day. Check out the official website for more details.

Ticket prices are $29.95 for adults, $20.95 for children, and $23.95 for seniors. VIP tours are also available at an additional $15 cost per person. These tours allow visitors to sit in certain (unspecified) vehicles.

Aside from the car museum, Dezerland Park also offers up the following attractions:

Go-karts

Arcade games

Bowling

Laser tag

Trampoline park

Bumper cars

4-D motion simulators

The Pinball Place

VR

Putt-putt golf

Axe throwing

Console Gaming

