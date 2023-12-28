Are The Disney Castle and Hogwarts Coffee Makers Real?







A recent group of images has gotten Disney Princess and Harry Potter fans excited. The images seemingly show coffee makers that look like Disney castles and Hogwarts, but are these real?

Given that they are only coming from one source and there are some clear AI mistakes (looked at the Keurig logo, for instance), these are not real. Plus, there are several versions of the same structure, and it would be highly unlikely that all of them would be available simultaneously.

Plus, all of them are coming from Inspiring Designs, which is known for making product posts using AI images.

Here are the images in question.

There are several featured, but I just chose five.

The brand name on the coffee maker isn’t even correct.

Look! It’s my favorite coffee maker a Reyurg!

The website posts articles about products that are clearly AI-generated all the time. That is why they don’t offer actual links to the items. These coffee makers are more believable than most of their featured items.

If nothing else comes of this, Disney and Warner Bros. might want to consider making official castle coffee makers, given the demand I’ve seen for fake ones.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!